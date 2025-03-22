How to get Cursed Fingers in Anime Vanguards

Anime Vanguards has a myriad of currencies that you can use to purchase useful items from the in-game shops. Cursed Fingers are one type of currency, and they can be obtained by defeating bosses featured in the Shibuya Station Infinite Mode. You can use them at the dedicated shop to acquire items like Stat Chips, Green Essence Stones, Trait Rerolls, and more.

Ad

Here’s a quick guide to Cursed Fingers, their acquisition method, and their usage.

Getting Cursed Fingers in Anime Vanguards

Acquire Cursed Fingers from Shibuya Station Infinite Mode (Image via Roblox)

Cursed Fingers in Anime Vanguards primarily drop from the boss Sukono, who appears in Shibuya Station Infinite Mode. This mode is accessible after you clear the Normal Mode version of the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Sukono spawns randomly in the level, making it a heavily RNG-reliant process. He can appear multiple times in a single run, making it possible to acquire multiple fingers per run. You must continue to kill enemies until the boss appears. Once you defeat him, you will receive one Cursed Finger. This is indicated by an in-game notification informing you of the drop.

You are limited to three Cursed Fingers per Infinite Mode run, which will have you reset the game mode once you acquire the maximum drops.

Ad

Though RNG-dependent, getting Cursed Fingers in this game mode is a fairly consistent process as long as you can defeat the bosses.

Also read: Anime Vanguards Update 4.5 patch notes

What Cursed Fingers are used for

The Cursed Finger shop (Image via Roblox)

Cursed Fingers can be used at the Cursed Finger Shop to purchase various goods. This shop can be found in the lobby by interacting with the white-haired NPC with a blindfold. Interacting with this vendor gives you access to the following items in exchange for Cursed Fingers:

Ad

Stat Chips: 3x Cursed Fingers

3x Cursed Fingers Green Essence Stone: 1x Cursed Fingers

1x Cursed Fingers Six Eyes: 10x Cursed Fingers

10x Cursed Fingers Super Stat Chip: 3x Cursed Fingers

3x Cursed Fingers Trait Reroll: 1x Cursed Fingers

If you need any item other than Six Eyes, you can purchase them from the regular shop instead, considering how rare and precious Cursed Fingers are.

We recommend reserving the currency specifically for Six Eyes, as it can be used to awaken the Mythical unit Gujo into Gujo (Infinity).

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Cursed Fingers in Anime Vanguards

Cursed Fingers can be farmed by defeating the Sukono boss in Shibuya Station Infinite Mode.

What are Cursed Fingers used for in Anime Vanguards?

Cursed Fingers are a currency used to purchase various items at the dedicated vendor.

Is Anime Vanguards free to play?

Yes, this anime-inspired tower defense Roblox experience can be played for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024