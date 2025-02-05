How to get Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey

A Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey is a unique ability that grants its user an exclusive set of moves. It allows you to do more than just throw punches. There are different Cursed Techniques in the game, each tied to a specific rarity. Naturally, the rarest will provide the most powerful moves. However, there isn't a dedicated UI or merchant to unlock one.

To obtain a Cursed Technique, you need to find an item called the Cursed Womb in Jujutsu Odyssey. There isn't a straightforward method to acquire the Cursed Womb, so you'll need some guidance.

How to unlock a Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey

In Jujutsu Odyssey, you can obtain a Cursed Technique by absorbing a Cursed Womb. You can find this resource using the following methods.

Find underneath a dark tree

Find a dark tree without leaves near the Jujutsu Tech (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, a Cursed Womb naturally spawns under a dark tree with no leaves. You can find such trees in the forest near the Jujutsu Tech area, which you can reach using the maps on the Jphone.

It's important to note that the Cursed Womb spawns under the dark tree every 30-60 minutes and despawns once someone picks it up. If no one picks it up, it will despawn automatically after 30 minutes.

Complete the Jujutsu Entrance Exams

The Jujutsu Entrance Exams feature a series of quests that you can complete after reaching level 20. Specifically, after completing three Entrance Exam quests and a secret boss fight, you will be rewarded with a Cursed Womb. These exams are challenging, so make sure to bring a few teammates to help you complete them.

Defeat Azure Maw

The Azure Maw boss (Image via Roblox)

Azure Maw is a Special Grade boss who spawns at around 20:00 in the game. To find him, keep an eye on the clock on your Jphone. Once he spawns, a server-wide message will be displayed on the screen.

You can then find Azure Maw in the forest area. Defeat him before he despawns. If you are with your teammates, remember that the player who deals the most damage will receive the Cursed Womb.

Complete the secret Ending of a Raid

You and your teammates can participate in Raid battles and defeat the boss to earn various rewards. Upon completing the Raid battle by finding its secret ending, your entire team will be rewarded with a Cursed Womb.

Once you have obtained a Cursed Womb, you can pick it up to get the following options:

Absorb : Selecting this option will give you the respective Cursed Technique. For example, if it's the Cursed Womb (Boogie Woogie), you will receive the Boogie Woogie technique.

: Selecting this option will give you the respective Cursed Technique. For example, if it's the Cursed Womb (Boogie Woogie), you will receive the Boogie Woogie technique. Drop: Selecting this option will drop the Cursed Womb so other players can pick it up.

One important thing to remember is that you will lose a Cursed Technique after dying or leaving the game. To avoid this issue, you can purchase the Cursed Womb Storage for 875 Robux from the in-game shop.

FAQs

How to get a Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey

You can get a Cursed Technique after absorbing a Cursed Womb in this game.

How to use a Cursed Womb in the Jujutsu Odyssey

You can use a Cursed Womb by picking it up and selecting the "Absorb" button.

How many Cursed Techniques are there in the Jujutsu Odyssey?

There are a total of seven Cursed Techniques in this experience.

