How to get Demonic Tobi in Jujutsu Infinite

Out of all the trousers, the Demonic Tobi in Jujutsu Infinite is an elusive one. Obtaining it is difficult as it is a Special Grade drop. You can get it after defeating a high-level boss enemy. Due to its scarce nature, most players are unsure about where to look for it. That said, for the stats boosts that the Demonic Tobi has to offer, all the grind is worthwhile.

Players who frequently engage in PvE battles against mobs and bosses will find the Demonic Tobi helpful. If you are someone who can make good use of this apparel, then this article is for you. Here, we have explained how to get this Demonic trouser easily.

How to unlock the Demonic Tobi in Jujutsu Infinite

Defeat the Heian Imaginary Demon boss to get the Demonic Tobi (Image via Roblox)

To unlock the Demonic Tobi in this Roblox experience, you have to beat the Heian Imaginary Demon boss. It is a level 555 creature that can be fought by accessing the "Bosses" area. It should be noted that the Heian Imaginary Demon is initially locked. However, you can unlock it after reaching level 420.

Once you hit the said milestone, go to the Bosses area, scroll through the Bosses list, choose the Heian Imaginary Demon, and get started. Since the Demonic Tobi is a Special Grade drop, you might have to try multiple times before finally getting it. However, you can always increase the difficulty of the boss fight to increase your chances of obtaining the reward.

The Demonic Robe and Demonic Tobi (Image via Roblox @ Trello)

Along with the Demonic Tobi, you will get the following rewards after beating the Heian Imaginary Demon:

Demonic Robe : An armor that gives buffs similar to the Demonic Tobi.

: An armor that gives buffs similar to the Demonic Tobi. Demon Face : A mask that can be worn to gain certain stat buffs.

: A mask that can be worn to gain certain stat buffs. Demon Blob: A resource required for crafting Demonic Robe, Demonic Tobi, and Demonic Face.

If you are having a hard time obtaining the Demonic Tobi, you can craft it instead. To do so, you will need a total of 200 Demon Blob. As mentioned above, this material is obtained while fighting the Heian Imaginary Demon boss.

Once you have accumulated 200 Demon Blob, go to the Crafting area in the main hub. From there, you can craft the Demonic Tobi and Demonic Robe for 200 Demon Blob each. Also, to craft the Demon Face, you will need only 50 Demon Blob.

All Demonic accessories stat buffs in Jujutsu Infinite

Listed below, are the stat buffs that you will obtain after equipping all the Demonic accessories.

Demonic Tobi stats:

Health: +60%

Strength: +25.8

Technique: +25.8

Effect: Unlocks the Boss Hunter (+35% damage against bosses) and Kokusen (+20% Black Flash damage) passives.

Demonic Robe stats:

Health: +60%

Strength: +25.8

Technique: +25.8

Effect: Unlocks the Boss Hunter (+35% damage against bosses) and Kokusen (+20% Black Flash damage) passives.

Demon Face stats:

Health: +0

Strength: +25.8

Technique: +25.8

Effect: Unlocks the Focused passive. It reduces the cooldown period of an attack by half after hitting a mob with a Black Flash.

FAQs

Q) How to get the Demonic Robe in Jujutsu Infinite

A) You can get the Demonic Robe as a Special Grade drop from the Heian Imaginary Demon boss.

Q) What does the Demonic Tobi do in Jujutsu Infinite?

A) The Demonic Tobi gives you stat buffs that can come in handy during battle.

Q) What does the Demon Blob do in Jujutsu Infinite?

A) The Demon Blob is used to craft accessories like the Demonic Robe, Demonic Tobi, and Demon Face.

