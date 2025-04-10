How to get Dragon Breath in Blox Fruits

Being one of the most combat-rich experiences on Roblox, Blox Fruits offers plenty of options to take out enemies. From different fruits to weapons, you can switch your fighting styles to ward off monotony. The Dragon Breath is one such fighting style that you can learn as soon as you enter the Second Sea.

Disclaimer: You should learn this fighting style only if you are comfortable dealing with flames.

This guide will walk you through the steps needed to unlock the Dragon Breath in Blox Fruits. Additionally, we have also given a quick overview of its moveset below, in case you want to know its potential.

How to learn the Dragon Breath in Blox Fruits

Sabi NPC's location in the Kingdom of Rose (Image via Roblox)

In order to learn the Dragon Breath, you must interact with an NPC called Sabi in this Roblox title. It is the only NPC in the entire game that can teach you this fighting style. You can find him in the Second Sea, in the Kingdom of Rose (a 700-875 island). Sabi spawns inside one of the arches of the light-brown wall in the Kingdom of Rose. This wall is long, and it is found in the center of the island, behind the buildings.

You will know it's Sabi when you find an NPC with "MISC" displayed on their head. You must pay him a total of 1,500 Fragments to learn the Dragon Breath. Sabi will ask you to go away if you don't have the required amount of Fragments in your pocket.

Dragon Breath is a decent fighting style, but it's rather ineffective against stronger foes. To enjoy the full potential of the game, you can evolve it to Dragon Talon after reaching Master level 400 or more with it. You can increase the Mastery level by defeating enemies while the Dragon Breath is active.

Once you have more than 400 Mastery levels with the Dragon Breath, speak with an NPC called Uzoth. You can find him outside the Dragon Dojo on Hydra Island, Third Sea. You need to fulfil the following requirements to upgrade Dragon Breath into Dragon Talon:

Give Fire Essence to Uzoth

Have 400 or more Mastery levels with the Dragon Breath

Pay 5,000 Fragments

Pay $ 3,000,000

Also check: How to get Dragon Fruit in Blox Fruits

All Dragon Breath moves in Blox Fruits

The Dragon Explosion move (Image via Roblox)

You will unlock the following moves after unlocking the Dragon Breath fighting style:

Dragon Rush (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 100

Allows the user to dash forward and use the flames to reduce the opponent's HP

Dragon Flames (X move)

Requires Mastery level 200

Allows the user to unleash two fire dragons from their fist and launch them toward the target. The fire dragons cause massive damage and knock back the opponent

Dragon Explosion (C move)

Requires Mastery level 300

Allows the user to hold and create an explosive covering a decent area, damaging everyone in its radius

FAQs

Where is Sabi located in Blox Fruits?

You can find Sabi in the Kingdom of Rose, inside one of the arches of the light-brown wall.

How much does learning the Dragon Breath cost in Blox Fruits?

You can learn the Dragon Breath by paying 1,500 Fragments to an NPC called Sabi.

How to acquire the Dragon Explosion in Blox Fruits

You can acquire the Dragon Explosion by reaching Mastery level 300 with this fighting style.

