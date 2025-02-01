How to get Dragon Heart in Blox Fruits

The Dragon Heart in Blox Fruits is a sword that is specifically crafted for players who enjoy melee combat. This weapon carries an ever-burning flame that can easily decimate your enemies in both PvE and PvP battles. However, note that mastering the Dragon Heart and redeeming its full benefits require you to grind hard.

As with almost every other Legendary equipment in this game, the Dragon Heart is unlocked after completing a series of tasks. Here's a guide on unlocking the Dragon Heart as well as the details of its moveset.

How to get the Dragon Heart in Blox Fruits

The Dragon Hunter NPC

In this Roblox title, you can get the Dragon Heart by crafting it at the Dragon Hunter NPC. Find him at the Dragon Dojo on Hydra Island, found in the Third Sea. To craft the Dragon Heart, unlock its recipe beforehand by unlocking the Red Belt from the Dojo Trainer in Hydra Island.

Note: The Dragon Hunter will speak to you only if you have Mastery level 500 on the Dragon Talon fighting style. Also, unlock the Yellow belt from the Dojo Trainer, otherwise you won't be able to interact with him.

Red Belt is unlocked after completing the Teitoku (Superior Naval Officer) quest from Dojo Trainer. During this quest, you are required to beat a Terrorshark or the Rumbling Waters Sea Event. Both of these spawn in the Sea Dangers Level 1 to 6. As soon as you unlock the Red Belt, the recipe to craft the Dragon Heart will be unlocked and you will be able to craft it using the following resources.

1 Dragon Egg : Obtained from the Volcano event on Prehistoric Island, Third Sea.

: Obtained from the Volcano event on Prehistoric Island, Third Sea. 10 Dinosaur Bones : Obtained from the Volcano event on Prehistoric Island, Third Sea.

: Obtained from the Volcano event on Prehistoric Island, Third Sea. 15 Blaze Embers: Obtained from completing the various quests given by the Dragon Hunter.

Once you've have collected the above materials, craft the Dragon Heart and use it in combat. To increase the damage output, upgrade this sword at the Blacksmith. To upgrade the Dragon Heart, you need these items:

10 Blaze Embers : Complete the quests given by the Dragon Hunter to get it.

: Complete the quests given by the Dragon Hunter to get it. 15 Scrap Metals : Obtained as a drop from enemies like Pirate, Brute, Gladiator, Mercenary, and Marine Captain.

: Obtained as a drop from enemies like Pirate, Brute, Gladiator, Mercenary, and Marine Captain. 10 Magma Ores: Obtained as a drop from enemies like Military Soldiers, Military Spy, Magma Admiral, Magma Ninja, and Lava Pirate.

All Dragon Heart moves in Blox Fruits

The Dragon Heart sword

You will unlock the following moves after equipping the Dragon Heart.

Draconic Blitz (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 150

Allows the user to summon a fire dragon and ride it toward the cursor. If an enemy comes in between, the user carries them so they get damaged from the dragon's fire.

Infernal Catastrophe (X move)

Requires Mastery level 350

Allows the user to raise the Dragon Heart and summon a huge fireball from it. It can then be thrown toward the cursor to cause a massive explosion.

FAQs

How do I get the Dragon Heart in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Dragon Heart by crafting it at the Dragon Hunter NPC.

What is the maximum Mastery level for the Dragon Heart in Blox Fruits?

Master level 350 is the maximum limit for the Dragon Heart in this experience.

Is the Dragon Heart worth it in Blox Fruits?

Yes, the Dragon Heart is an extremely powerful sword and it's worth acquiring.

