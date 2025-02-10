How to get Draw4 Glove in Slap Battles

The Draw4 Glove is a fun piece of equipment added to Slap Battles on January 24, 2025. It is a rather gimmicky glove that can be obtained by unlocking the "Oh! That's a Baseball!" badge. Like most gloves in the title, obtaining this one is a bit tricky; however, it is totally worth it. This is because the Draw4 Glove is inspired by the +4 Uno card and its ability is to give the victim four options to get destroyed.

If the Draw4 Glove intrigues you, read on to learn everything about it, like how to get it and its abilities in detail.

How to unlock the Draw4 Glove in Slap Battles

As stated earlier, you need to get the "Oh! That's a Baseball!" badge to unlock the Draw4 Glove in this Roblox title. To obtain this badge, you must have the Ping Pong Glove (costing 18,500 Slaps) and find another player with the same glove on the server. You can also ask a friend to get this glove so they unlock the Draw4 Glove as well.

Do Ping Pong 10 times to get the Draw4 Glove (Image via Roblox)

Upon finding a player with the Ping Pong Glove, go to the arena and use its Pong ability. Doing so will throw a ball toward the aimed player. Ask your friend to equip the Ping Pong Glove and deflect the ball back at you. This can be done by simply slapping the ball once it comes in the range. Both of you need to deflect the ball 10 times each to unlock the "Oh! That's a Baseball!" badge.

After unlocking the above badge, interact with the Draw4 Glove in the lobby to acquire it. You can then wear this Uno-themed card to wreak havoc on the server.

What does the Draw4 Glove do in Slap Battles?

The slapped player will pick any of the four cards (Image via Roblox)

The Draw4 Glove has a special ability that gives the target four options. Each option is displayed on the respective Uno cards that appear on the screen after getting slapped. Once the victim selects an option, the corresponding action will be executed by the system. It can be anything like getting hit by a barrel, getting frozen, etc.

The options that are given to the slapped player are random. For your reference, we have given a list of all the options below:

Slap : The target gets slapped and sent flying in the direction where the user is aiming.

: The target gets slapped and sent flying in the direction where the user is aiming. Lightning : The target gets struck by lightning.

: The target gets struck by lightning. Barrel : The target gets hit by a barrel and is knocked back.

: The target gets hit by a barrel and is knocked back. Ice : The target gets frozen on the spot.

: The target gets frozen on the spot. Train : The target gets hit by a train and is knocked away.

: The target gets hit by a train and is knocked away. Explosion : The target gets hit by an explosion and is knocked away.

: The target gets hit by an explosion and is knocked away. Plague: The target gets inflicted with the Plague effect. This effect causes the target to lose a chunk of health every few seconds.

FAQs

How can I get the Draw4 Glove in Slap Battles?

You can get the Draw4 Glove by unlocking the "Oh! That's a Baseball!" badge.

Is the Draw4 Glove in Slap Battles worth it?

Yes, the Draw4 Glove is worthwhile because of its decent stats and Uno-themed ability.

Is the Draw4 Glove inspired by the Uno card in Slap Battles?

Yes, the Draw4 Glove takes inspiration from the Uno Cards in this Roblox experience.

