How to get Dress to Impress Twitch Cyberpunk Wings

Roblox Dress to Impress has teamed up with Twitch to release a brand-new limited item called the Twitch Cyberpunk Wings. This is a notable addition to the wardrobe since it is fully customizable and features two toggles with unique visual effects. However, unlocking it is a complicated process, requiring you to create a Twitch account and search for particular streams.

This guide provides a detailed explanation on how to get the Twitch Cyberpunk Wings code and redeem it in the game.

How to get DTI Twitch Cyberpunk Wings

The Twitch Cyberpunk Wings (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Twitch Cyberpunk Wings by redeeming a Twitch drop code in Dress to Impress. To get the code, you must watch Twitch streamers playing DTI for at least 30 minutes. Make sure that the streamers are using the Roblox category while having drops enabled for their livestreams.

Here's a detailed breakdown of what you need to do to get the Twitch drop:

Open Twitch on your web browser or download the application.

Sign Up to Twitch. The platform will require a username, password, date of birth, and a phone number or email address for verification.

After joining Twitch, type "Dress to Impress" in the Search bar.

Select any streamer livestreaming DTI in the Roblox category and with Drops Enabled.

Watch the stream for at least 30 minutes. Once done, you'll receive the Twitch Cyberpunk Wings code in your Drops inventory.

To access your Drops inventory, click on your profile picture and select "Drops & Rewards."

If you didn't receive the Twitch drop despite following the aforementioned steps, refresh the page. It may take some time for the Twitch Cyberpunk Wings code to appear in the inventory.

How to redeem Twitch codes in Dress to Impress

Redeeming Twitch codes is simple (Image via Roblox)

To redeem the Twitch code, launch DTI and press the handbag icon on the left side of the screen. Then, enter the code in the pop-up text box. Although you can type the letters and numbers manually, it is recommended to paste the code to avoid typographical mistakes.

Once you hit the Redeem button and the redemption is successful, the Twitch Cyberpunk Wings will be added to your wardrobe. You can find it in the Codes section after going into one of the dress-up booths.

Dress to Impress Twitch Streamers

DTI is a dress-up roleplay experience (Image via Roblox)

You can watch the following streamers play Roblox DTI and get the code for Twitch Cyberpunk Wings:

You can find several other streamers playing Dress to Impress. However, as mentioned before, the code for the exclusive wings only appears if the stream has "Drops Enabled" and has the "Roblox" tag.

FAQs on Dress to Impress

How do I track my watch time when watching any DTI Twitch livestream?

You can check the time you have spent watching the livestream by typing !watchtime in the chat.

How many codes can be claimed with a Twitch account?

You can only claim a single Twitch Cyberpunk Wings code with an account.

Why am I getting the "Invalid code (Twitch cooldown)" error during the redemption process?

If you receive the Invalid code error, try restarting the game and joining an updated game server. Often, valid Twitch codes do not work on outdated servers.

