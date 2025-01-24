How to get Dual Katana in Blox Fruits

The Dual Katana in Blox Fruits is a must-have weapon for players in the First Sea. Consider it like a beginner's weapon that can help you get accustomed to the melee combat in this game. This dual wield gives you access to a moveset that does decent damage. Moreover, it has a low Mastery requirement, so you can access its full potential without waiting much.

Like most weapons in Blox Fruits, the Dual Katana isn't readily available to equip. Instead, you must out looking for this weapon in the vast open-world area. To help you find it, here's a guide that explains how to get the Dual Katana and its moveset.

How to unlock the Dual Katana in Blox Fruits

The Sword Dealer of the West Shop NPC (Image via Roblox)

The Dual Katana is a purchasable sword that can be obtained in Pirate Village in this Roblox title. This island is located above the Desert, next to the Pirate Starter and Middle Town. Once you are in Pirate Village, interact with an NPC called "The Sword Dealer of the West." This is a Shop NPC that sells the Dual Katana for 12,000 Beli. Apart from this, you can purchase the Iron Mace from this NPC by paying 25,000 Beli.

Note that the Pirate Village is the only location where The Sword Dealer of the West is found. Moreover, this is the only NPC that sells the Dual Katana. For a beginner, this sword is an ideal weapon as it is easy to handle with a lethal damage output. However, if you still want to upgrade this weapon, you can do so by interacting with the Blacksmith NPC. Thankfully, you can find the Blacksmith in Pirate Village itself.

Once you interact with the Blacksmith, you can offer him the following items to upgrade the Dual Katana.

12 Angel Wings : Obtained by killing enemies like the God's Guard, Shanda, Royal Squad, Royal Soldier, Wysper, and the Thunder God. All of these enemies are found in the Upper Skyland, First Sea.

: Obtained by killing enemies like the God's Guard, Shanda, Royal Squad, Royal Soldier, Wysper, and the Thunder God. All of these enemies are found in the Upper Skyland, First Sea. 10 Leather: Obtained by killing enemies like the Pirate and Brute in Pirate Village. Other enemies like the Gladiator, Mercenary, Marine Captain, Lab Subordinate, etc drop this item too.

After upgrading the Dual Katana, you will instantly receive a 30% damage buff.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

All Dual Katana moves in Blox Fruits

The Dual Katana sword (Image via Roblox)

You will get access to the following moves after equipping the Dual Katana.

Whirlwind (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 1.

Allows the user to send a couple of slashing projectiles toward the opponent. When it hits the opponent, they are knocked back, causing some damage.

Tornado (X move)

Requires Mastery level 30

Allows the user to rotate violently and create a whirlwind to knock back every opponent caught in its range.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I get the Dual Katana sword in Blox Fruits?

You can purchase the Dual Katana for 12,000 Beli from The Sword Dealer of the West in Pirate Village.

What's the maximum Mastery level of the Dual Katana in Blox Fruits?

Mastery level 30 is the maximum level you can reach with the Dual Katana.

How to get the Cursed Dual Katana in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Cursed Dual Katana by completing the Cursed Dual Katana Puzzle on Floating Turtle Island. You must be on level 2200 to be eligible for this puzzle.

