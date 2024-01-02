How to get the Evil Bear! gear in Roblox Bear

Roblox Bear is renowned for its diverse selection of bear skins, obtainable via exclusive challenges and the in-game shop. Currently, Evil Bear!, a white-themed bear skin, is up for grabs. Resembling Bear's default design, the latest addition quickly became a collectible due to its simplistic outlook and noticeable mashed nose.

Also, remember that Evil Bear! is a limited edition skin that will be unavailable after a few days and is only obtainable through a small challenge. The exact removal date has not been announced by Cheedaman (the game developer), but you can expect the challenge to conclude very soon.

Find the white Evil Bear! plushie in Roblox Bear to get the gear

How to find the Evil Bear! plushie in Roblox Bear?

Instead of wasting time scavenging the map, follow the simple instructions outlined below to claim the Evil Bear! gear in no time:

Launch Roblox Bear and connect to the lobby.

Walk to the map vote platform and stand on the Stone Industry Plant map floor.

You'll be teleported to the map after the timer reaches zero.

Make sure to spawn as a Survivor, as the plushie can't be picked up by Bear.

You can launch a private server to avoid queuing up with other players. This approach is highly advised as you can safely roam the map without Bear chasing you all around.

After spawning on the map, follow the steps instructed below to find the Evil Bear! plushie:

A dingy warehouse will be right opposite your avatar from the spawn point.

Use the black pathway and walk inside the building; you'll also see crates and barrels in front of the warehouse.

After entering the building, use the right hallway and reach the end.

You'll arrive before a frameless door; pass through it to enter the other side of the warehouse.

Run towards your left side to reach the building's exit door.

Once you reach outside, move straight to locate the snow-filled staircase that will lead you to a building.

Go inside it and head straight till you reach the two-seater blue cushion.

You'll see a door right next to the cushion; keep going straight and turn towards the first left hallway.

Your avatar will end up at an intersection; use the pathway to the left to reach the stairs leading to the first floor.

You can use a skateboard (in-game accessory) to move faster on the map. Furthermore, if you get lost on the map, you can easily retrail back to the spawn point as the environment is adaptable.

After reaching the first floor, use the right hallway; the other side is a dead end.

You will see an unlocked blue door of a small room; go inside it.

A Christmas tree will instantly catch your eye; it's in the corner of the room, visible from the room's entrance.

The White Bear! plushie is under the tree; go near it and collect it to add the gear to your inventory.

Your avatar will pick up the plushie, meaning the limited edition gear has been added to your Roblox profile.

How to use the White Bear! gear in Roblox Bear?

Follow the steps guided below to equip the White Bear! skin on your Bear:

Go to the lobby and hit the small neon-themed inventory button.

The "Inventory" interface will appear on the screen.

Now select "Gears" to open your "Social Gear" armory.

Spot the White Bear! gear and hit the blue "Equip" button.

Whenever you spawn on a map as Bear, the White Bear! skin will be equipped on your avatar.

That concludes our guide on obtaining the White Bear! gear, also follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest badges and skins in Bear.