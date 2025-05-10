How to get and evolve Boo in Anime Vanguards

In Anime Vanguards, Boo is one of the various characters that comes from the Dragon Ball universe. Based on Buu's character, it is a Secret unit that possesses the power of the cosmic element. Once recruited, you can use this unit's ability to turn the enemies into candies and stop them on their paths.

Frankly, Boo is a decent unit and can help you clear incoming waves significantly. That being said, Boo can help you hold the ground and survive the waves easily. This guide explains how to get and evolve Boo into Boo (Evil) easily.

How to get Boo in Anime Vanguards

Get the Secret Boo Portal by completing the Martial Lands (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get the Boo unit by beating the Secret Boo Portal. It is a reward that you obtain by completing any act of the Martial Lands stage. Currently, it is one of the final stages in the story mode, so make sure you have completed all the prior stages. Upon completing an act of the Martial Lands stage, there's a 2% chance that you will be rewarded with a Secret Boo Portal.

Since the Secret Boo Portal is elusive, you may have to complete the Martial Lands multiple times before obtaining it. From this portal, you will get the Boo unit guaranteed. It should be noted that the Boo Portal features 20 waves of enemies whom you must defeat to earn the rewards. Make sure to bring the best units, so you can beat the portal fast.

How to evolve Boo in Anime Vanguards

If you have obtained Boo and want to evolve him into Boo (Evil),` you will need the following evolution materials to accomplish this task.

12 Mojon Essence: Can be obtained from the Lands of the God Legend stage (act 3).

40 Green Essence: Can be obtained via crafting.

12 Red Essence: Can be obtained via crafting.

20 Pink Essence: Can be obtained via crafting.

12 Blue Essence: Can be obtained via crafting.

2 Rainbow Essence: Can be obtained via crafting.

30,000 Gold: Can be obtained by completing Story mode, Legend Stages, Battle Pass, etc.

After acquiring the above items, you can head to the Evolve area in the lobby. Once you have reached there, you can use the Evolve UI to select Boo and evolve him using the above evolution items. By doing so, you will finally receive Boo (Evil) in this game.

FAQs

How do I get Boo in Anime Vanguards?

To get Boo, you can beat the Secret Boo Portal in this experience. This portal has 20 waves of strong enemies, so use your strongest units.

How do I get a Secret Boo Portal in Anime Vanguards?

You can get the Secret Boo Portal with a 2% chance from the Martial Lands stage acts.

Does Boo have an evolution in Anime Vanguards?

Yes, you can evolve Boo into Boo (Evil) by using 12 Mojon Essence, 40 Green Essence, 12 Red Essence, 20 Pink Essence, 12 Blue Essence, 2 Rainbow Essence, and 30,000 Gold.

