How to get and evolve Bucci in Anime Last Stand

Anime Last Stand features a diverse roster of characters from different anime and manga series. With each update, this list continues to grow. In the latest Easter update, a new Celestial unit called Bucci was added to the game. It is inspired by Bruno Bucciarati, a character from the popular anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

If you're a fan of the character, unlock Bucci in Anime Last Stands soon. This is because the Easter event is about to end, and the unit may disappear thereafter. This guide explains how to get Bucci and evolve it into Bucci (Zipper).

How to get Bucci in Anime Last Stand

You could get Bucci by opening an Easter Capsule (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the only way to get Bucci in this Roblox title is via the Easter Capsule, a special item that can be bought for 25 Small Eggs or 2 Large Eggs from the Egg Shop. After purchasing the Easter Capsule, open it for a random chance at obtaining Bucci.

Since it is a Celestial rarity unit, the chances of it dropping from the capsule are low. That being said, you must try multiple times before you can get Bucci. To get Small Eggs, you will have to defeat enemies in any game mode. However, note that the chances of them dropping Small Eggs are low. So, you will have to grind hard to acquire this event-exclusive currency.

Use Small and Large Eggs to purchase items from the Egg Shop (Image via Roblox)

Meanwhile, the only way to get Large Eggs is by beating the Easter Breach map. It spawns every 30 minutes in the World 2 lobby. Upon entering the Easter Breach, take down several minions and an Easter Devil boss in a 35-wave competition. Successfully beating the entire stage will reward you with Large Eggs.

Remember that the Easter Breach portal remains open for only five minutes. So be quick to enter once it spawns in the World 2 lobby.

After collecting enough Small or Large Eggs, click on the Easter Event banner on the left side of the screen. Then, switch to the Egg Shop to purchase the Easter Capsule. If you don't have enough Small Eggs, click on the Large Egg button to switch the currency.

How to evolve Bucci in Anime Last Stand

To evolve Bucci in this game, you must gather its evolution items beforehand. Here are all the evolution items needed to evolve Bucci into its final form, Bucci (Zipper):

x1 Zipper Badge: Can be bought from the Egg Shop for 400 Small Eggs.

x250 Water Essence: Can be obtained as a reward for completing the Cavern of Water.

x5 Mythic Spirit Shard: Can be obtained through Challenges and Portals.

x25 Legendary Spirit Shard: Can be obtained through Challenges and Portals.

x25 Epix Spirit Shard: Can be obtained through Challenges and Portals.

