How to get Eyes of Bloodthirst in Jujutsu Infinite

Jujutsu Infinite is an open-world Roblox experience based on Jujutsu Kaisen, where you fight powerful enemies, level up, and aim to be the strongest. Being an RPG, this game comes with over a hundred distinct gear pieces that apply various passives and stat bonuses when equipped. One of the rarest equipment pieces you can obtain is the Eyes of Bloodthirst head accessory, which is a must-have for damage-focused builds.

This guide covers the Eyes of Bloodthirst, how to get it, and the other Eyes-themed headpieces in the game.

Getting Eyes of Bloodthirst in Jujutsu Infinite

Eyes of Bloodthirst Crafting requirements (Image via Roblox)

Eyes of Bloodthirst is among the grand prizes that can be obtained through the Eerie Farm Investigation. This accessory can also be tested in Sandbox mode, where you can see its effects on the damage output.

The main way to obtain this gear piece is to open chests received from the aforementioned Investigation. Since it is a Special Grade drop, the odds of getting it from a chest are fairly low. Luckily, there is an alternate way that is much less reliant on RNG: Keys.

You can approach the Crafting station and craft the Eyes of Bloodthirst for 200 Eerie Farm Keys. These keys are a reliable drop from the Eerie Farm Investigation, so it’s just a matter of grinding enough of them to craft the Eyes.

The three Eyes-themed headpieces

The Eyes of Bloodthirst (Image via Roblox)

The game includes three Eyes headpieces: the Eyes of Willpower, the Eyes of Bloodthirst, and the Eyes of Insight. These gear pieces boost a specific stat and apply a passive effect, which makes them quite valuable as a part of your arsenal. But since these occupy the same gear slot, you can only equip one of them at a time.

Here are the stat bonuses and passive effects applied by the three Eyes-themed equipment:

Eyes of Willpower: Technique +100; increases own and enemy focus gain rate by 1.25x upon landing hits.

Technique +100; increases own and enemy focus gain rate by 1.25x upon landing hits. Eyes of Bloodthirst: Strength +100; increases damage dealt by 1.15x; increases damage received by 1.2x

Strength +100; increases damage dealt by 1.15x; increases damage received by 1.2x Eyes of Insight: Technique +100; Reduce skill cooldown by half when chanting a skill; activating this passive reduces own focus gain rate to be reduced by 0.8x.

Eyes of Willpower and Eyes of Bloodthirst can be obtained from Eerie Farm Investigation and Eyes of Insight from the Detention Center Investigation.

