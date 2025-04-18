How to get Feathered Visage in Blox Fruits

As you explore various islands in Blox Fruits, you will realize that some enemies are just way too difficult to beat. To improve your odds, you can wear accessories with defensive and offensive buffs. If you prefer a defensive approach, you can use the Feathered Visage accessory, which provides significant movement and health buffs.

The Feathered Visage in Blox Fruits was added with Update 26, released on April 17, 2025. Obtaining it is a tough job, as you must beat a boss enemy called the Tyrant of the Skies to do that. This guide will explain where to find this boss and acquire the Feathered Visage from him.

How to unlock the Feathered Visage in Blox Fruits

As stated earlier, you must beat the Tyrant of the Skies to acquire the Feathered Visage in this Roblox title. This is a new boss enemy you can spawn in Tiki Outpost. To spawn him, you must complete the Eagle statue puzzle. You can do this by following the instructions below:

The Eagle statue puzzle (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ Kay Blox)

The two Eagle statues are located in the boss fight area, near the seashore. They are pretty big, so they're hard to miss.

To solve the puzzle, turn both statues' eyes red. You can do so by defeating enemies in the Tiki Outpost.

When you defeat enemies on one side of the island, one of the statue's eyes will turn red. Similarly, you must defeat enemies on the other side of the island to turn the other Eagle statue's eye red.

Once you do this, the Tyrant of the Skies boss enemy will spawn in the boss fight area.

Make sure you have your best weapon alongside, as Tyrant of the Skies is a level 2600 boss. You will need it to take him down and get your hands on the Feathered Visage. An important thing to keep in mind is that the Tyrant of the Skies is always in the air. Hence, you will need powers that let you fly or leap higher.

Additionally, this boss does insane damage, so you must hit and dash away to avoid taking serious damage. We advise you to play in a squad to defeat this boss because fighting it solo is nothing less than a suicide mission. Once you defeat the Tyrant of the Skies, you will get the following rewards, other than the Feathered Visage:

1-5 Moonstone

1-5 Fire Feather

Feathered Visage

Liberator of the Sky title

6 levels

2500 Fragments

50k Beli

65000 Bounty/Honor

All Feathered Visage stats in Blox Fruits

The Feathered Visage (Image via Roblox)

You can enjoy the following stat buffs after equipping the Feathered Visage in this experience.

Increases your movement speed by +25%

Boosts your health regeneration by +25%

Increases your total health by +300

FAQs

How do I get the Feathered Visage in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Feathered Visage by beating the Tyrant of the Skies boss.

What does the Feathered Visage do in Blox Fruits?

The Feathered Visage grants its user 25% faster run speed, 25% increased health regen, and 300 more health.

Where is the Tyrant of the Skies in Blox Fruits?

The Tyrant of the Skies is found in Tiki Outpost, and you can spawn it by solving the Eagle statue puzzle.

