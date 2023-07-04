How to get the Fenty Skin Beanie in Roblox Fenty Beauty + Skin Experience

Fenty Beauty + Skin Experience is a Roblox title designed by Fenty Beauty, a fashion company launched by popular musician Rihanna. In this game, players can create their own beauty products using mixers and other toolsets. The designs of the top 400 finalists will be shared with Rihanna, who will select the best one and release a Fenty Gloss Bomb based on it.

Additionally, Robloxians can collect exclusive in-game accessories by completing tasks and challenges. This month, the Fenty Skin Beanie is up for grabs.

Participate in a scavenge hunt and collect 10 ingredients to get Fenty Skin Beanie in Roblox Fenty Beauty + Skin Experience

To claim the Fenty Skin Beanie in Roblox Fenty Beauty + Skin Experience, you must first launch the game/experience and get into the server. Once inside the server, start jumping on the green leaf water platform next to the white stage.

Hop on the second pod and dive into the water. Continue swimming in a straight path to reach the stairs of the open chamber. The first ingredient, Castor Oil, is in the middle of the chamber. Get close to it and collect it.

Castor Oil in the middle of the chamber above a miniature garden in Roblox Fenty Beauty + Skin Experience (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Turn around and walk towards the right side of the open chamber to reach the exit door.

You will see two sign boards with the text "Baobab Oil" and "Kalahari Melon Oil" before a small sand tunnel. Walk inside the tunnel to find Kalahari Melon Oil.

The second ingredient in Roblox Fenty Beauty + Skin Experience (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Sprint outside the tunnel and climb on half-buried rock stairs on the right side. Head to the end of the stairs to find the Baobab Oil ingredient above the white stones.

Baobob Oil floating above white stones in Roblox Fenty Beauty + Skin Experience (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Go to the ground floor using the stairs and cross the lake using the green pods. Once on the other side, run towards your right side to find a sign with the text "Grapefruit Oil."

Get past the sign by diving into the water. Swim a little further and jump onto the fruit-like platform on the right side. Head to the end of the staircase to find the Grapefruit Oil ingredient.

Grapefruit Oil floating above the purple plants in Roblox Fenty Beauty + Skin Experience (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Climb up the stairs and go back to the Grapefruit Oil signboard. Sprint forward from the sign to reach the Orange Oil ingredient.

The fifth ingredient set in an orange-themed area (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

There is a small pathway leading to an underground space on your right side. Sprint towards the end of this pathway to find the Rosemary Oil ingredient.

Sixth ingredient in Fenty Beauty + Skin Experience (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Go back to the Orange Oil space and walk towards the left side behind the stage. You will see a signboard titled "Shea Butter."

Keep hopping on the terrain to get on the high ground. You will see a small snowy mountain tip. Climb on it to find the Shea Butter ingredient on the tip.

The seventh ingredient on the mountain top next to a cloud platform (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Go back to the Orange Oil stage area. From there, follow the rocky path to reach a huge white archway near the white stage area. Walk under the arch. You will find a "Clary Oil" sign on your right side.

Behind the sign is a small open garden filled with small plants on the side and a misty path in the middle. You can find Clary Oil in the middle of the misty path.

The eighth ingredient in Fenty Beauty + Skin Experience (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Walk on the stairs at the end of the misty path You will reach a new floor, where the Bergamot Oil can be found on a green table.

Bergamot Oil floating above the green table (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Get out of the Clary Oil area and walk to the right. You will reach the Sunflower farm.

Head to the end of the farm to find the Sunflower Oil ingredient.

Sunflower ingredient at the end of the farm (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

After collecting all the ingredients, head to the spawn area (white stage) and use the mixer to get the Fenty Skin Beanie.

Once this is done, you will find the item in your Roblox Fenty Beauty + Skin Experience inventory.

