How to get Field Dice in Bee Swarm Simulator

Bee Swarm Simulator features various items that can be used to activate useful effects to improve your in-game stats. The Field Dice is one such item; it can be used to acquire a pollen Field Boost for 15 minutes. This makes it immensely useful, and fortunately, there are several ways to acquire it reliably. Naturally, you may want to stock up on it for later use during events like Beesmas.

Ad

Here’s how you can get Field Dice and what it’s useful for in Bee Swarm Simulator.

Getting Field Dice in Bee Swarm Simulator

Rewards from Black Bear's quests include Field Dice (Image via Roblox)

In Bee Swarm Simulator, the Field Dice is a fairly common item that can be obtained through crafting, as drops from enemies, quest rewards, and gifts. The easiest of these methods is to craft it, which is a matter of gathering four common materials: Soft Wax, Whirligig, Red Extract, and Blue Extract. You only need one of each to make the dice.

Ad

Trending

You can also complete multiple quests from the Sun Bear, the Black Bear, the Brown Bear, and the Spirit Bear to acquire the Field Dice. These missions usually drop three or more Field Dice at once, making them a reliable way to get the item. That said, these tasks are not repeatable. Once exhausted, you won’t be able to access them again.

Here are the other ways to acquire the Field Dice:

Ad

Defeat enemy mobs like Ladybugs , Scorpions , Spiders , Werewolves , etc.

, , , , etc. Festive Gift and Festive Mark have a chance to drop the dice.

and have a chance to drop the dice. Tacky Planters and Petal Planters have a chance to drop the item.

and have a chance to drop the item. Memory Match rewards you with Field Dice by matching them.

rewards you with Field Dice by matching them. Donate to the Wind Shrine to receive the dice.

to receive the dice. Finish the Robo Bear Challenge to acquire them.

to acquire them. Mythic Meteor Shower has a chance to drop the dice.

has a chance to drop the dice. Cub Buddy gift may drop the dice.

gift may drop the dice. Add the Wishbone Sticker to the Sticker Stack to receive the dice.

Ad

Also read: How to get Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator

Field Dice uses

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The main use case for the Field Dice is to activate a pollen Field Boost. A Field Boost applies a bonus effect that increases the amount of pollen you collect from all sources.

Ad

Activating the Field Dice applies a 100% pollen boost to a random field for 15 minutes, after which its effects will disappear.

You cannot stack Field Dice with another Field Boost, as doing so will override the existing effect. That said, the bonuses are quite significant and can be a game-changer when used judiciously. The amount of time required to amass pollen reduces drastically, bringing you much closer to your goal.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

What is the easiest way to get Field Dice in Bee Swarm Simulator?

The easiest way to get Field Dice is to craft it using Soft Wax, Whirligig, Red Extract, and Blue Extract.

Can Field Dice be farmed in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Yes, Field Dice can be farmed by defeating enemy mobs like ladybugs, scorpions, spiders, aphids, etc.

Is Bee Swarm Simulator available for free?

Yes, the core gameplay elements of this title are available for free, making it a free-to-play experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024