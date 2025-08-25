Fish in Blox Fruits are the central focus of the Fishing side activity, being the item you strive to catch using a Fishing Rod. The easiest way to get Fish is to approach a body of water with a Fishing Rod and start casting lines. That said, getting every Fish in the game is significantly trickier, mainly because certain species are only found in specific areas or require specific bait.

Ad

This guide will demystify how to get Fish in Blox Fruits.

Getting Fish in Blox Fruits

Prerequisites

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

If you’re aiming to get any Fish in the game, you only need a Fishing Rod. This tool can be obtained by speaking to the Fisherman NPC on any of the three Seas. In addition to the angling implement, you will also receive 10 Basic Bait for free.

Ad

Trending

However, if you’re aiming to catch some of the rarer species in the game, you’ll need additional preparation. This entails unlocking access to late-game locations or getting the more advanced Bait types.

Listed below are the three types of Bait, as well as how to get them:

Basic Bait: 10x sold by Fisherman and Angler NPCs for 1,000 Cash.

10x sold by Fisherman and Angler NPCs for 1,000 Cash. Kelp Bait: 10x sold by Angler NPC for 12,000 Cash.

10x sold by Angler NPC for 12,000 Cash. Good Bait: 10x sold by Angler NPC for 8,000 Cash.

Ad

For access to late-game areas, you’ll need to level up sufficiently and progress through certain questlines as well. Feel free to check out our guide on reaching the Second Sea.

Catching Fish

Fish can be caught in any water body (Image via Roblox)

Fish can be caught in any water body using the Fishing Rod and completing the ensuing minigame. The objective of the minigame is simple: use the Left Mouse Button to keep the fishing bar aligned with the fish and fill up the progress bar.

Ad

Here’s a list of Fish you can catch with any bait combination and in any area across the three Seas:

Common: Carp, Catfish, Crab, Goldfish, Grouper, Mossback, Redfin, Saltwater Salmon, Sand Bass, Sea Sturgeon, Tidegill, and Tuna.

Carp, Catfish, Crab, Goldfish, Grouper, Mossback, Redfin, Saltwater Salmon, Sand Bass, Sea Sturgeon, Tidegill, and Tuna. Uncommon: Amber Trout, Angelfish, Barracuda, Clownfish, Colossal Shrimp, Flatfish, Kelp Bass, and Pufferfish.

Amber Trout, Angelfish, Barracuda, Clownfish, Colossal Shrimp, Flatfish, Kelp Bass, and Pufferfish. Rare: Gilderfish and Seahorse.

Listed below are the Fish that require you to use specific Bait or be in a certain area to catch:

Ad

Uncommon Bullfish: Found on Prehistoric Island; requires Kelp Bait.

Found on Prehistoric Island; requires Kelp Bait. Uncommon Parrotfish: Found on Green Zone; no Bait requirement.

Found on Green Zone; no Bait requirement. Rare Candyfish: Found on Sea of Treats; no Bait requirement.

Found on Sea of Treats; no Bait requirement. Rare Leafy Trout: Found on Green Zone; no Bait requirement.

Found on Green Zone; no Bait requirement. Rare Molten Trout: Found on Prehistoric Island; requires Kelp Bait.

Found on Prehistoric Island; requires Kelp Bait. Epic Azure Marlin: Found on Hydra Island and Kitsune Island; no Bait requirement.

Found on Hydra Island and Kitsune Island; no Bait requirement. Epic Frostjaw: Found in Snow; requires Good Bait.

Found in Snow; requires Good Bait. Epic Rock Dweller: Found on Prehistoric Island and Magma Village; requires Kelp Bait.

Found on Prehistoric Island and Magma Village; requires Kelp Bait. Mythical Terrorfish: Found in Frozen Dimension; requires Good Bait.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Blox Fruits

How many Fish does Blox Fruits feature?

The game includes a total of 31 distinct Fish species.

Where can I get a Fishing Rod?

A Fishing Rod can be obtained for free by speaking to the Fisherman NPC.

When was Fishing first added to Blox Fruits?

Fishing was introduced to the experience with the Lightning Update on August 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025