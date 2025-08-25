How to get Fishing Rod in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits includes an extensive side activity that focuses solely on fishing. In order to fish, you need a Fishing Rod, a tool that can be found in any of the Seas in the experience. This tool can be obtained for free by speaking to the Fisherman NPC, after which you can start your angling journey. You can even enchant it to improve its effectiveness.

Let’s find out how you can get and use the Fishing Rod in Blox Fruits.

Getting a Fishing Rod in Blox Fruits

You can get a Fishing Rod and 10 Basic Bait for free by speaking to the Fisherman NPC, who spawns in all three Seas of the experience. Listed below are the precise locations of this NPC:

First Sea: At the Frozen Village docks.

At the Frozen Village docks. Second Sea: Close to the Sea Captain in Kingdom of Rose.

Close to the Sea Captain in Kingdom of Rose. Third Sea: Near the far right end of the Port Town docks.

There are no prerequisites or catches to this acquisition process; even a level 1 player can nab a Fishing Rod, provided they reach the Fisherman. Once you have the tool in your inventory, you can equip it by pressing the corresponding number key and start fishing away. You can optionally purchase additional Bait from the Fisherman and the Angler NPCs as well.

Using a Fishing Rod

Using a Fishing Rod is a straightforward process; you only need to be near a water body for it to work. Once near a water body, equip the Fishing Rod, and cast a line by pressing the Left Mouse Button. If you move away from the water body, your fishing session will automatically end, and you will have to cast another line to fish again.

When a fish bites, a red exclamation point will pop up, prompting you to reel the fish in. Press and hold the Left Mouse Button to try to keep the fishing bar closer to the fish. The difficulty of doing so varies based on the rarity of the fish, which can be mitigated using suitable types of bait. Once the progress bar fills up, the fish will be added to your inventory.

The more you fish, the higher your Mastery level with the equipped Fishing Rod will be, unlocking better perks and helping you level up faster. You can optionally enchant the rod for additional passive abilities.

FAQs on Blox Fruits

How do I get a Fishing Rod in Blox Fruits?

A Fishing Rod can be obtained for free by speaking to the Fisherman NPC in any of the three Seas.

Where can I purchase Bait for fishing?

Bait can be purchased from the Fisherman and Angler NPCs.

Is Blox Fruits available for free?

Yes, the title can be experienced for free, requiring no mandatory premium investment.

