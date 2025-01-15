How to get the Freaky Clock Crate in Toilet Tower Defense

In Toilet Tower Defense, you must battle nefarious forces using various towers to defend your home base. The game recently received the Clock Mode V2 update, which added various new gameplay elements to the experience. Among these elements is a new crate called the Freaky Clock Crate that can be opened to obtain three new towers.

This guide explains how to get the Freaky Clock Crate and its contents in Toilet Tower Defense.

Getting the Freaky Clock Crate in Toilet Tower Defense

The Time Factory map (Image via Roblox)

The Freaky Clock Crate is a new crate that was added with the Clock Mode V2 update on January 11, 2025. This box has a chance to be a drop from the Time Factory map, which is where you can access the Clock Mode V2.

It includes three units: the Legendary Toy Clockman, the Mythic Knee Surgery Clockman, and the Godly Chill Clock Guy. These units have a pull chance of 75%, 24%, and 1%, respectively.

Since the three featured towers belong to the highest rarities, obtaining the Freaky Clock Crate can be somewhat challenging. That said, once you secure it, you have a good chance to nab the rarest of them all.

About the Clock Mode V2 update

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The Clock Mode V2 update revamps the old Clock Mode and introduces new gameplay elements to it. This mode includes magnetic enemies that can teleport anywhere on the map, keeping you on your toes during battle. Clearing it could reward you with the aforementioned crate.

The update also introduces the Exclusive Corrupted Titan Clock Man and the Godly Mystical Titan. These are supremely powerful units that can make short work of enemies and help you clear endgame content more easily.

Other update elements have introduced the following improvements:

A Select All button for deleting units en masse.

button for deleting units en masse. New hitbox changes to adjust unit behavior upon stuns.

to adjust unit behavior upon stuns. Titan Glacier’s Ability animation has been given a slight adjustment to include icy effects.

has been given a slight adjustment to include icy effects. A new Marketplace Index has been implemented for easier shop navigation.

has been implemented for easier shop navigation. Various bug fixes.

