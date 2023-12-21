How to get free UGCs in Roblox Ultaverse

Players can now enter the captivating Roblox Ultaverse, created for them by Ulta Beauty, where a sparkling festive theme brings the holiday season to life. The promise of weekly riches, or free limited user-generated content (UGC), designed to improve gamers' virtual experience, is the core attraction of Ultaverse. These premium UGCs, freely distributed, turn Ultaverse into a welcoming environment for group enjoyment.

Amid the enchanted winter landscape, the Christmas hamlet cries out for exploration, enticing players to join in a joyous scavenger Hunt in search of much-desired Christmas presents. A tribute to holiday energy, The Sleigh Obby lets them explore the virtual world with companions.

Ultaverse is primarily appealing because of its rich user-generated content (UGC) offers in addition to its immersive holiday-themed activities. Players are asked for approval through likes and favorites, which opens the door to a series of extra limited-edition, free UGCs.

Get exciting free UGCs in Roblox Ultaverse

Developers started the holiday season's celebration by releasing 10 free limited UGCs. They started giving out two free items every month. Eight items have been sold out, and two more are left.

Scavenger hunt

Players can get these items by using points obtained by spending time in the game. However, they must complete the scavenger hunt first. Players can follow the below steps to complete the scavenger hunt:

Visit the official website of Roblox and log in using the same old credentials. Once loaded, enter the game's name in the search bar and hit enter. Open the game’s homepage and click on the play button to launch the game. The character is summoned to the common area. However, players need to cover three areas on the map to complete the scavenger hunt. The rink area has four items. The ski life area and the woods area have three items each. Players need to run around and go near the glowing items to collect them. Once done, they will see that the Sleigh Obby is open to the players. They can sleigh around to complete laps and collect Ulta Beauty bag points.

Once the free items are available next week, those who approach first will be able to pick the limited free items.

How to effectively collect points?

While the game is easy and doesn't require a repertoire of skills, basic mechanics control is rewarding. When Roblox players go on sleigh trips to collect points, snowballs are being thrown and can end the ride. These projectiles are quite brutal because a single hit can reset the journey.

The sleigh needs to be pushed forward by pressing the up key. The speed picks up automatically, but players must release the up key to slow down and turn left or right to avoid being hit. They can also use the down key to go back and change their course.

Conclusion

Ulta Beauty's Roblox Ultaverse is a fun game that brings fashion and beauty influencers together for a fun adventure. The experience now has the Christmas celebration going on. Players can complete simple quests to get free limited items and add them to their collection.