How to get the freebies in Roblox Wild Horse Islands?

Roblox's Wild Horse Islands is an amazing journey for all horse and animal aficionados in the community. This immersive game provides an unrivaled opportunity to explore various lovely islands, each bursting with unique discoveries and rewards.

Dive into the world of untamed horses, where the ultimate objective is to construct a stable full of exceptional horse breeds, nurture them, and form unbreakable friendships as you embark on daring trips together.

Obtaining Freebies in Roblox Wild Horse Islands: A step-by-step guide

In this guide, we'll walk you through how you can snag some exclusive limited items in this newest Roblox sensation, Wild Horse Islands. These unique items are easily accessible, and you'll be able to add them to your inventory in no time. Let's dive in!

These steps will help you get the freebies in Roblox Wild Horse Islands

1) Launch Roblox Wild Horse Islands

Begin by launching the Wild Horse Islands from Roblox on your PC or mobile device, and make sure that you're connected to the server. Once inside the game, follow the instructions listed below to secure the free limited-time items.

2) Interact with Nancy

Locate Nancy near the spawn area and initiate a conversation by pressing the A key on your keyboard or by clicking on the dialogue box. Nancy will provide you with a pickaxe and instruct you to bring down a tree, which will be the first task on your limited item acquisition voyage.

3) Craft a Lasso

With the materials gathered from the fallen tree, craft a wooden lasso using the in-game crafting menu, which can be accessed by pressing the Tab Button or by navigating to the Craft Section on the main menu. This lasso will be crucial in taming a horse.

4) Choose Your Horse

Now, head over to the area where some horses are roaming around and choose one that looks appealing to you. This trusty companion will help you on your quest to obtain the limited-time exclusive items.

5) Return to Nancy

After securing a horse, go back to where you saw Nancy earlier and initiate a conversation once again. This time, she will provide further instructions on advancing in the game.

6) Journey to the Mainland

Follow the prompts and head to the mainland with Captain Williams, he should be at the top part of the spawn island. This step is pretty straightforward and requires minimal interaction on your part.

7) Accept the Invitation

Once you reach the mainland, keep an eye out for the invitation, it should pop up at the top of your screen. Click on it to read the letter, and now you have to accept the invitation to the Unicorn Academy, after doing that, you'll be transported to a whole new map.

8) Obtain a Unicorn

Locate Miss Evelyn Primrose, who should be outlined in green, go up to her and initiate a conversation. Complete a brief quiz, and based on the results, you will receive either a Fire, Water, Ice, or a Plant unicorn as a new companion. These creatures are faster and more efficient than regular horses.

9) Mine Gems

Now, you have to use your trusty pickaxe to mine gems or crystals scattered across the map, such as Fire/Water/Ice/Plant crystals, which correlate to the type of plushy you want to get. we would suggest going for all of them and completing the whole set. Collect 50 of each crystal type to unlock the exclusive item for the same type.

10) Exchange Gems for Limited Items

Locate the respective students for fire, water, ice, and plant, depending on the type of crystals you've collected, and exchange your gathered gems for the limited items. Keep in mind that you can only exchange 10 gems at a time, so repeat this process five times until you have the desired items.

Conclusion

After carrying out all of these straightforward steps and the tasks that come along, you should have efficiently secured the limited items in Roblox Wild Horse Islands. It doesn't matter whether you aim to collect all the exclusive items or if you want to add a few more unique items to your inventory, this guide has you covered.

