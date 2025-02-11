How to get Full Body Aura in Blox Fruits

Aura in Blox Fruits is an enhancement you can acquire for your in-game avatar. Initially, it only envelopes your arms or legs, however, you can upgrade it to cover your entire body. This process has five stages, where the Aura grows and covers parts of your body and, eventually, the full body. Upon reaching the final stage of this process, you will receive a significant stat buff.

If that intrigues you, read on to learn how to get the Full Body Aura in Roblox Blox Fruits. We will also list all the stat buffs that you gain after leveling up your Aura.

How to unlock Full Body Aura in Blox Fruits

Ability Teacher location in Frozen Village (Image via Roblox)

To get the Full Body Aura, you must first unlock the basic Aura, which you can get by interacting with the Ability Teacher NPC. You can easily find this NPC in Frozen Village or Magma Village in the First Sea. Once you find the Ability Teacher, purchase the basic Aura for a total of 25,000 Beli from him.

After unlocking the Aura, you can activate it by using the following buttons on your device.

Mobile : Press the fist icon.

: Press the fist icon. Console : Press the down D-pad button.

: Press the down D-pad button. PC: Press the "J" key on the keyboard.

As stated earlier, Aura has multiple stages and you can progress through them by gaining XP. There are five stages, and on the final one, you will unlock the Full Body Aura. Just so you know, XP can be obtained by battling enemies while keeping the Aura inactive. For your reference, below are all the Aura stages and the stat buffs that you acquire with it.

Stage Aura Effect XP needed 0 Lower arms/legs +10% damage on non-fruit attacks 0 XP 1 Full arms/legs +21% damage on non-fruit attacks 4000 XP 2 Full arms/legs and upper torso -10% damage taken from the attacks 12,000 XP 3 Full arms/legs, torso and head -18% damage taken from the attacks 24,000 XP 4 Full arms/legs, full torso, & head & upper arms/legs -25% damage taken from the attacks 48,000 XP 5 Full body -30% damage taken from the attacks 60,000 XP

It should be noted that if you have the Dark Step or Death Step fighting style, your Aura will start growing up from your legs instead of your arms. Upon reaching the final stage, you will unlock the Iron Man title. Along with this title, you will unlock the ability to change the color of your Aura from the Barista Cousin NPC.

How to check your current Aura level

Aura Editor NPC (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there is no possible way to check your existing Aura level in this game. However, you can interact with the Aura Editor NPC to find out which stage of Aura you are currently on. After interacting with the Aura Editor NPC, you can equip the Aura you unlocked while growing its stage.

Remember, you can only equip the Aura that you have unlocked. For example, you can't equip the Stage 4 Aura if you are currently on Stage 3. This way, you will know which stage you are currently on.

FAQs

How to get Full Body Aura in Blox Fruits

You can unlock the Full Body Aura after reaching stage five of the basic Aura.

How to purchase Aura in Blox Fruits

You can purchase Aura by paying 25,000 Beli to the Ability Teacher NPC.

Can you check your Aura level in Blox Fruits?

No, you can not check your current Aura level in this experience.

