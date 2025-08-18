How to get Golden Fence in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden includes various cosmetics with which you can adorn your farm. Fence skins are among the newest in the game, being unique alterations that apply a different aesthetic flavor to the enclosure. The Golden Fence is perhaps the fanciest of the lot, available as a reward for leveling up the Garden Guide.

This guide explains how to spruce up the fencing for your farm in Grow a Garden.

Getting the Golden Fence in Grow a Garden

The Garden Guide (Image via Roblox)

The Golden Fence is one of the rewards you receive for leveling up the Garden Guide. You must reach level 50 with the Garden Guide to acquire this Fence Skin. This entails completing the Daily Quests listed in the Guide, granting you Experience Points to level it up.

As you continue to level up the Garden Guide, you will receive additional Fence Skins for your efforts. Currently, the Guide offers five unique skins for you to collect. These are:

Wooden Fence: Available by default.

Available by default. Picket Fence: Level 10.

Level 10. Silver Fence: Available at Level 20.

Available at Level 20. Golden Fence: Available at Level 50.

Available at Level 50. Bean Fence: Grow the Beanstalk 10 times in the Beanstalk Event.

Parse through our layout ideas guide to find an aesthetically pleasing or a practical approach to garden design.

About Garden Guide

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Garden Guide serves as a new onboarding system for newcomers, providing them with rewards for completing various tasks. While geared towards beginners, veterans can also benefit from it, earning various prizes for their efforts as they continue to develop their garden.

It includes a Daily Quest system and an Achievements System, both of which can be completed for various prizes, such as Seed Packs, cosmetics, and consumables.

Furthermore, the Guide functions as an index and a stat tracker, informing you of the food, cosmetics, Pets, and Plant species you’ve collected or are missing. Veterans can make good use of the tracker functionality while attempting to collect every obtainable element in the game.

The Garden Guide is a permanent addition to the game, so you need not worry about it going away once the Beanstalk Event expires.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How to get the Golden Fence in Grow a Garden

The Golden Fence can be obtained by leveling up the Garden Guide to 50.

What is the Golden Fence used for?

The Golden Fence is an alteration applied to your garden’s fencing to suit your aesthetic tastes.

How to access the Garden Guide

The Garden Guide can be accessed by pressing the 1 key on the keyboard and hitting the Left Mouse Button.

