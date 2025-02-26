How to get Golden Sea Pearl fast in Fisch

While you can catch a bunch of rare fish from the ocean, reeling out an exotic item in Fisch is still a difficult task to accomplish. A relatively rarer fish and item isn't found everywhere in the ocean but only in a specific spot. For example, the Golden Sea Pearl is one of the exotic catches that you can find near Roslit Bay. You can not find this item elsewhere.

Despite knowing the exact location, obtaining the Golden Sea Pearl in Fisch is still not guaranteed. However, there are a few things that you can do to boost your chances. This guide explains how to get the Golden Sea Pearl fast.

How to get Golden Sea Pearl in Fisch

To obtain the Golden Sea Pearl, head over to the back of the Roslit Bay area. Specifically, go to the coordinates XYZ: -2314.6, 150.4, 399.8. You can easily find these coordinates if you have bought a GPS device from Moosewood. Make sure to purchase a Fish Radar for 8000 C$ from Moosewood, near the Shipwright NPC. Activating the Fish Radar will highlight the area where you can fish for Pearls.

Get the Golden Sea Pearl behind Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)

The location behind Roslit Bay is where your chances of obtaining a Clam are the highest. Just so you know, every Pearl in this Roblox title comes from a Clam. The type of Pearl you will get from a Clam is completely random. Hence, you may have to try multiple times before you finally get your hands on a Golden Sea Pearl.

Unfortunately, luck boosts obtained from Totems or Merlin in Fisch do not boost your chances of catching a Clam with a Golden Sea Pearl. However, you can increase the efficiency of your fishing to get this job done. What you can do is use a Rapid Catcher bait or Rapid Rod to increase the lure speed. If you fish Clams faster, chances are that you will find the Golden Sea Pearl quickly.

Note: Both the Clams and Pearl count as a separate catch. That being said, the Pearl may not have the same mutation as the Clam.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

How to use Golden Sea Pearl in Fisch

The Rod of the Eternal King (Image via Roblox)

Currently, you can only use the Golden Sea Pearl to craft the Rod of The Eternal King. This fishing rod can be crafted inside the Ancient Archives area. To craft it, you will need two Golden Sea Pearls and the following items.

3 x Inferno Wood : A mythical catch from the Roslit Volcano.

: A mythical catch from the Roslit Volcano. 1 x Lunar Thread: Obtained via fishing or opening a treasure chest.

After acquiring the above resources, you can spend 250,000 C$ to finally unlock the Rod of the Eternal King in this title.

FAQs

How do I get a Lunar Thread in Fisch?

You can get a Lunar Thread by either fishing it from the ocean or by opening a treasure chest.

What should you do with the Golden Sea Pearl in Fisch?

The Golden Sea Pearl is an important resource for crafting the Rod of the Eternal King in the Ancient Archives.

Where to find the Golden Sea Pearl in Fisch?

The Golden Sea Pearl can be found in abundance behind the Roslit Bay.

