How to get the Green Viking Skin and Fade to Green Badge in Roblox Bear? 

Roblox Bear is one of the finest survival-horror games available in the metaverse. This assertion is backed by the fact that the game has drawn over 254 million visits since its initial release in 2019.

In the game, users are divided into two teams: survivors and a bloodthirsty bear. Individuals who choose the former are tasked with eliminating their adversaries.

To survive and eventually triumph, players must beat the timer and solve riddles while being chased by a monstrous bear. Each round starts with a timer that can be decreased when players finish puzzles scattered across the map. If the timer runs out, the survivors will emerge victorious and receive in-game resources.

Furthermore, one can purchase or unlock new skins for their in-game bears to have an enhanced experience. Players who are looking for new skins can collect the Green Viking Skin after meeting the Green Viking Bear in-game.

Players have to find in-game human models to gain access to the Green Viking Bear's portal in Roblox Bear

How to get the Green Viking Skin in Roblox Bear?

It will take quite some time to acquire the limited edition skin in Roblox Bear, hence players are advised to follow these steps:

Launch the Roblox game.

Once inside the main menu, create a custom lobby and enter the server.

Now go to the green portal in the Burkington St. on the map.

Eight names can be seen on tapes plastered on the the green portal.

Find the eight player models to progress further.

The following are the steps to find the human models within a few minutes:

1) Croutonium model:

The Croutonium model is located on the Yorik's Resting Place map in Roblox Bear.

Head to the graveyard on the map and walk to the last burial on the top left.

Walk above the stone and you can find the model inside the burial ground.

2) Cheedaman model:

The Cheedaman model can be found on the Haunted Mansion map.

Head to the mansion's Red Room and get into the basement.

Now, go straight and walk through the wall to reach the secret chamber. The model can be found under the wooden table.

3) Beatriz999gamer model:

This model is inside a red box on the Cheese Factory map.

Head to the Cheese Vats area and go near the big box placed on a stand before the restroom.

Go underground using the by walking next to the stand.

You will be inside a small chamber.

Now walk forward and jump to get inside the red box. You can find the player model there.

4) Mysto9786 model:

Players must open the Lab 56 map to get the Mysto9786 model.

Go to the right sector and get past the office.

Walk on the right hallway to find the next sector's door.

Before the door, you can see a small first aid booth. Get inside it to find the model.

5) RobWinzz model:

This model can be found on the Undead Coming 3 Roblox map.

Head to the Timely Town Goods and start jumping on the trees nearby.

Get to the building's roof and keep leaping on the trees to the left side.

You will see a floating platform, climb on top of it.

Walk towards the right side of the platform to find the model.

6) UsmanF7861 model:

UsmanF7861 player model can be discovered on the Yikes map.

Find the witch's house on the map (The house with a haystack on it's porch).

Get inside the house and start walking towards the left chamber.

You will find a big cauldron filled with a steamy purple substance.

The model can be found behind the bookshelf next to the cauldron.

7) Joshy777 model:

This model can be acquired from the Monochrome map.

Travel to the graveyard and walk towards the left end of it.

You will find a secret passage with boulders.

Jump across them to see a grave.

You can find the model behind the NPC standing next to the grave.

8) Yikofuh model:

The Yikofuh player model can be found on the Backsroom map.

Keep walking to find multiple hallways.

Choose any and walk straight to find the unfinished chamber with two huge lights.

Go inside the wall located on the right side of the light chamber.

Two large disconnected sewer pipe ends can be seen in this secret room. The model is right opposite the pipes.

How to get the Fade to Green Badge in Roblox Bear?

Head to the default map and enter the newly opened portal.

Players will have a conversation with the bear.

After the conversation comes to an end, you will be teleported back to the map.

The badge and skin are awarded to your in-game characters.

One can equip the skin by opening the Skins interface under the bear customization.

