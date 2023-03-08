How to get your hacked Roblox account back?

With Roblox's ever-expanding playerbase and UI features, few users experience account-related issues. The Roblox development team has been working hard to assist those in need.

Some unfortunate individuals have become hacking targets and lost their accounts. Hackers typically target accounts that harbor exclusive and valuable digital items that cost a fortune.

The good news is that the victims of hackers can recover their accounts in several ways. Instead of creating new accounts or quitting the metaverse, you can get your account back quickly.

Interested readers and those who got their profiles hacked can learn about retrieving their accounts back by scrolling down.

Robloxians who fell victim to hackers can protect their accounts by having complex passwords to prevent future hacking attempts

How to get back the hacked account?

There are many reasons why a player's account can be breached. The issues vary from malware problems to account security. Whatever the issue is, users will be able to get their accounts back. Players can quickly regain access to their accounts if they attempt the recovery process with a verified phone number or email address.

Players must then run a full virus scan on their devices and delete any unwanted malware. Browser extensions must also be removed before attempting to log into your account. However, you can use extensions from safe websites as they are pretty safe. Also, restart the PC before logging in to your Roblox account.

If you cannot log in even after using the correct password, click the "Forget Password or Username?" option under the "Log In" button. A new interface displaying an empty textbox will pop up. Players must enter a verified email ID or phone number to receive the reset password link.

Make sure to choose a complex password to avoid getting hacked again. Players who cannot reset passwords must immediately contact the Roblox support team. You can call 88-858-2569, the support center's contact number, or raise a ticket and explain your problems to the assigned mod.

Ensure to provide the correct information and cooperate with the support agent to get the account as soon as possible. Once you have proven that your account has been hacked, the mod will help you get your account back.

If players lose their Robux, in-game items, and accessories due to the hacking, their accounts might be eligible for a one-time account recovery. Roblox will restore the users' stolen inventories. However, this is only applicable once for every hacked account.

How to protect the Roblox accounts against hackers?

Users must have strong passwords with different combinations to prevent their accounts from getting hacked. They must avoid going into shady websites that ask for access to their Roblox accounts. Do not accept any third-party requests or agreements when visiting any metaverse-based sites.

Players are also advised to download the authenticator app for extra security on their accounts. They can also add parental pins that can help parents monitor their children.

If you don't have a verified email address or phone number, please verify your profile immediately. This way, they can keep track of their account's activities and take action if they find any suspicious activities.

