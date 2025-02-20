How to get Hexed and Abyssal Enchant Relics in Fisch

While unlocking the Rod of the Depths, you will need two key items called the Hexed and Abyssal Enchant Relics in Fisch. Both of these are a mutated Enchant Relic that can be caught from the ocean. Your chances of obtaining these are low, but there are some effective ways to get them.

Ad

Firstly, you can get the Hexed and Abyssal Enchant Relics directly by catching them using a fishing rod. Apart from this, you can also take the Enchant Relics and appraise them for a chance to get the Hexed and Abyssal mutations. For those interested, you can check out our detailed guide below to learn more in detail.

How to get the Abyssal and Hexed Enchant Relics in Fisch

As previously discussed, you can unlock the Abyssal and Hexed Enchant Relics in this Roblox title using the following two methods.

Ad

Trending

Catch them from the ocean

Just like a fish, an Enchant Relic can be obtained by fishing in the ocean. While the chances of obtaining a normal Enchant Relic are 1/350, it will be a lot harder to find an Enchant Relic with a Hexed or Abyssal mutation. However, you can boost your chances by heading to the Depths area, where the chances of catching one is 1/100.

The No-Life Rod (Image via Roblox)

To further increase the chances, try fishing during the Mutation Surge event. During it, the chances of getting a mutation on your catch are boosted significantly for 15 minutes. It should be noted that fishing with the No-Life Rod will increase your chances of obtaining a Hexed mutation by 30%.

Ad

Obtaining the Abyssal Enchant Relic is relatively tougher. You can boost your chances of getting the Abyssal mutation on your catch by enchanting your fishing rod with the Abyssal Enchantment. This enchantment can be obtained from the Keeper's Altar area. Enchanting your fishing rod with the Abyssal Enchantment will increase your chances of getting the Abyssal mutation by 10%.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

Appraise the Enchant Relics

If you are having a tough time catching the said mutated Enchant Relics, there's another way to get them. Before we move forward though, we would like to inform you that this method requires you to have a decent amount of in-game currency.

Ad

Appraise the Enchant Relic from the Appraiser in Moosewood (Image via Roblox || YouTube@ItzVexo

First of all, acquire an Echant Relic from Merlin the Magist for 11,000 credits. You can find Merlin at Sunstone Island and he will sell it only if you have reached Level 30. Upon purchasing it, head over to the Appraiser NPC in the Moosewood. You can then offer the Appraiser to mutate it with a random mutation for 450 credits.

Ad

Appraise the Enchant Relics as many times as it takes until you get the Hexed and Abyssal Enchant Relics in Fisch.

Once you have both the relics, you can finally progress your quest to unlock the Rod of the Depths in Fisch.

FAQs

What does the Abyssal mutation do in Fisch?

The Abyssal mutation increases a fish's selling value by 3.5 times in this experience.

What does the Hexed mutation do in Fisch?

Ad

The Hexed mutation boosts the fish's selling value by 1.5 times.

Where is the Rod of the Depths in Fisch?

You can get the Rod of the Depths from the Depths area in this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024