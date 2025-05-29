How to get Infection Rope in Rope Battles

Rope Battles is a Roblox experience that features a selection of weapons to defeat opponents. Ropes, the primary weapons, allow you to lasso and drag enemies until they are eliminated. While some ropes have a longer reach and damage, others possess unique passives that can overwhelm enemies.

One such item is the Infection Rope that can give a huge advantage to the user. Defeating an enemy with this rope momentarily turns them into a zombie that chases others. However, unlike the other Ropes, it cannot be acquired by spending Coins or Diamonds.

Here's everything to know about the Infection Rope in Rope Battles.

Availability of Infection Rope in Roblox Rope Battles

The spin-the-wheel game (Image via Roblox)

The Infection Rope can only be acquired from the Wheel in Rope Battles. Players have a 3% chance of obtaining the rope, which is the lowest compared to the other items in the spin-the-wheel game. However, each Spin contributes to the pity meter, and you are guaranteed an Infection Rope after 60 Spins.

A Spin is given for free for logging into the game every day. Players can acquire more via microtransactions. A single Spin in Rope Battles costs 49 Robux, whereas 10 Spins are at the discounted price of 399 Robux.

Currently, the following items can be obtained from the Wheel in this Roblox game. Their drop rates have also been mentioned.

Infection Rope - 3%

Mine - 6%

30 Diamonds - 17%

100 Gold - 32%

50 Gold - 42%

You can use Diamonds and Gold obtained from the Wheel to buy other Ropes and Items. If you want assistance while starting the game, peruse our beginner's guide on Rope Battles.

Passive skill and stats of the Infection Rope

The Infection Rope can turn enemies into zombies (Image via Roblox)

Wielding the Infection Rope grants you the power to turn enemies into zombies. However, the rope's passive skill is only applicable to those opponents who were killed by it. Simply lassoing someone won't turn them into a zombie.

To capitalize on the rope's ability, survey the arena and prey on opponents with low HP. Once they are killed by your Infection Rope, they will transform into a zombie for a few seconds. Any opponents subsequently eliminated by the zombie will be counted as your kills, and you will be rewarded accordingly.

The Infection Rope's passive effect is its only upside. Compared to meta Ropes like Fire and Cable, its stats are notably lower:

Length : 18

: 18 Damage : 35

: 35 Struggle: 12s

Given its low Struggle and Length, the Infection Rope is suited for hit-and-run attacks. Avoid being cornered by opponents, as it could leave you in a pickle.

Also check: Latest Rope Battles codes

FAQs on Rope Battles

How to get Infection Rope and what is its specialty?

The Infection Rope can be obtained from the Wheel in the game. It has the unique ability to turn enemies into zombies after they are killed.

What is the Damage of the Infection Rope?

The Infection Rope possesses 35 Damage, similar to Snow, Fishing Rod, and Kite.

Is it possible to purchase the Infection Rope?

No, this Rope cannot be purchased with Coins and Diamonds.

