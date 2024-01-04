How to get Kawaii Winter Animal Necklace in Roblox Walmart Discovered

If you're a fan of free Roblox UGCs and are looking for ways to get some, look no further than Walmart Discovered. In the game, you can vote for your favorite UGC items and Roblox games to be on the top of the shelves. You can also play or obtain the ones that are on the display shelves right from the experience itself.

Walmart Discovered's game developers are constantly releasing new UGC items to everyone as a reward for completing quests and other missions. The Kawaii Winter Animal Necklace is the most recent and most adorable UGC available in the game right now.

This guide makes it easier for you to obtain this limited UGC by explaining the step-by-step process of obtaining it.

The complete guide to obtaining the Kawaii Winter Animal Necklace in Roblox Walmart Discovered

Here's how you can get the Kawaii Winter Animal Necklace in Roblox Walmart Discovered

These are the steps you must follow to obtain the Kawaii Winter Animal Necklace for free in the game:

Step 1 - Forget about the maps and complex routes of Walmart Discovered and teleport to any department you choose.

Once you're in the department of your choice, locate the Featured shelves because they are going to be your best friends on this quest to obtain the free UGC.

Get ready because it's time to make the most of your virtual shopping spree. Now, pick one of three experiences from the featured shelves and play it for 10 minutes.

Once you've spent a cozy 10 minutes in the first game you clicked on, rejoin Walmart Discovered and dive into another title from the same shelf for ease. If you're feeling adventurous, head to another department, find a new featured shelf, and rinse and repeat the whole thing. You must play three different experiences for 10 minutes each.

With three adventures under your belt, it's time you claim your Kawaii Winter Animal Necklace. To do that, head back to Walmart Discovered for the last time and make a beeline for the Free UGC Quests menu. There, waiting for you, is your ticket to cuteness: the Kawaii Winter Animal Necklace.

Now, here's the kicker: the Kawaii Winter Animal Necklace qualifies as hot stuff and is a coveted UGC item, and there are only 10,000 in stock. This is why you must be quick when completing this quest to obtain this limited UGC.

What is Roblox Walmart Discovered all about?

Roblox Walmart Discovered is the ultimate fusion of the thrill that comes bundled with shopping and UGC treasure hunts. In the game, you can dive into diverse departments like pets, sports, and fashion, each packed with exclusive events and surprises. The game isn't just a stroll down virtual aisles; it's a playground of mini-games and coin-collecting adventures.

There are no objectives you need to complete in the game, it's as simple as exploring, playing, and racking up those coins to snag free accessories and special items. You can think of this as the Roblox way of turning routine shopping into a gaming escapade, minus the fuss, of course.

