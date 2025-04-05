How to get Kitsune Mask in Blox Fruits

While traveling from island to island in Blox Fruits, you will encounter various enemies. Sooner or later, you will bump into a foe that is relatively stronger than you. To level up this match-up, you can wear accessories like a Kitsune Mask. This item give buffs that can enhance your capabilities in combat.

A Kitsune Mask is obtained by offering Azure Embers to the Kitsune Shrine. However, it is a difficult task because the spawn rate of the Kitsune Shrine is low. You'll have to scour the map to find this location. To help with that, we've explained how to find the Kitsune Shrine and unlock the Kitsune Mask in Blox Fruits below.

How to get the Kitsune Mask in Blox Fruits

The Kitsune island (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, you can acquire the Kitsune Mask by offering 15 Azure Embers to the Kitsune Shrine in this Roblox title. To locate this shrine, look out for Kitsune Island. This island usually spawns between Sea Danger Level 5 and 6. Furthermore, it only shows up on the full moon day, so make sure to keep track of the moon's cycle.

It is recommended that you stand on the edge of the Sea Danger Level 5 during the full moon period. From this spot, you can easily locate Kitsune Island when it spawns on the map. You will know this island has spawned once a message saying "A mysterious shrine has appeared in the sea" will pop up on the screen.

Once you've found Kitsune Island, collect Azure Embers scattered around the island. These are blue flames that are extremely annoying to catch because of their speed. They will make you chase them here and then. Anyways, once you have accumulated between 15 and 25 Azure Embers, head to the middle of Kitsune Island and interact with the Kitsune Shrine.

If you're lucky, you will be rewarded with a Kitsune Mask in this game. The rewards you can get from the Kitsune Shrine are random and it depends on the amount of Azure Embers you offer. Here's a list of rewards you can acquire from the shrine:

By offering 10 to 14 Azure Embers, you will either get Beli or Fragments.

By offering 15 to 25 Azure Embers, you will get 750 Fragments, Kitsune Aura Color, Tailed Beast Title, Fox Lamp, Kitsune Ribbon, Kitsune Mask, or a physical Kitsune Fruit.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

All Kitsune Mask buffs in Blox Fruits

The Kistune Mask (Image via Roblox)

You will receive the following buffs after equipping the Kitsune Mask in this experience:

10% increase in Blox Fruit damage.

+2 instinct dodges.

+15% increased passive regeneration on Blox Fruit meters.

+50% better vision in the Sea Danger level 6.

+750 increase in Health bar.

FAQs

How do I get the Kitsune Mask in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Kitsune Mask by offering 15 or more Azure Embers to the Kitsune Shrine.

Where are the Azure Embers in Blox Fruits?

Azure Embers are found around Kitsune Island but they are tough to catch.

When does Kitsune Island spawn in Blox Fruits?

Kitsune Island spawns during a full moon period in the Sea Danger level 5 or 6.

