How to get Kitsune Ribbon in Blox Fruits

The Kitsune Ribbon in Blox Fruits is a Legendary accessory that can be equipped to gain significant stat buffs. In all phases of the game, having stat buffs can aid you in combat effectively. However, like most accessories, the Kitsune Ribbon is elusive, and obtaining it requires you to complete certain tasks. In this case, the Kitsune Shrine event.

The Kitsune Shrine spawns occasionally. Playing it makes for an adventurous journey on its own. This guide explains how to get the Kitsune Ribbon by completing the Kitsune Shrine event.

How to get the Kitsune Ribbon in Blox Fruits

The Kitsune Island (Image via Roblox)

You must complete the Kitsune Shrine event that takes place on Kitsune Island to get the Kitsune Ribbon. To be specific, you need to offer a total of 25 Azure Embers to the Kitsune Shrine. While the reward isn't guaranteed, there's a decent chance that you will get the ribbon. It should be noted that Kitsune Island spawns in the Third Sea.

Whenever it spawns, the following message will appear on your screen:

"A mysterious shrine has appeared in the sea."

You can then find and enter the island to complete the Kitsune Shrine event. The island usually appears on the edge of Sea Danger Level 5 and Sea Danger Level 6. Also, it will only appear during the full moon period. So make sure to keep track of the moon's cycle before heading out to find the island.

The Kitsune Shrine (Image via Roblox)

When Kitsune Island spawns, go to the middle of it and interact with the shrine. It will then ask you to collect and bring Azure Embers to it. This resource spawns around the island but it's hard to catch. Plus, you will have only five minutes so you need to be quick. Depending on the amount of Azure Embers you offer, you will be given one of the following rewards.

Amount of Azure Embers Rewards 10-14 Azure Embers - Money - Fragments 15- 25 Azure Embers - 750 Fragment

- Kitsune Aura Color

- Tailed Beast Title

- Fox Lamp

- Kitsune Mask

- Kitsune Ribbon

- Physical Kitsune Fruit (0.1% chance)

- Nothing

All Kitsune Ribbon stats in Blox Fruits

Upon equipping the Kitsune Ribbon, you will gain the following stat buffs in this Roblox title.

+10 defense boost against Blox Fruit damage.

+15% health regeneration boost.

+30% boost in movement speed.

+7% boost in the dash distance.

-25% cooldown period for the Flash Step ability.

+2500 increase in the energy.

FAQs

How do I get the Kitsune Ribbon in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Kitsune Ribbon by offering 25 Azure Embers to the Kitsune Shrine.

How do I get the Azure Embers in Blox Fruits?

The Azure Embers spawn everywhere around Kitsune Island after interacting with the Kitsune Shrine.

What does the Kitsune Ribbon do in Blox Fruits?

The Kitsune Ribbon gives stats buffs like increased defense and health regeneration.

