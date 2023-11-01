How to get the LensCrafters Aura and LensCrafters Blinky Bodysuit in Roblox Eye Odyssey

Roblox Eye Odyssey enthusiasts are in for a treat! LensCrafters has introduced two exclusive items that will set you apart from the crowd - the LensCrafters Aura and the LensCrafters Blinky Bodysuit. One of them is an electrifying aura that emanates from your in-game character's body, and the other is a full bodysuit-with the Nazar (evil eye symbol) on it.

In this article, we'll guide you in getting these coveted exclusives and making your in-game avatar look suave without costing any Robux.

All you need to know about the LensCrafters Aura and Blinky Bodysuit in Roblox Eye Odyssey

How to obtain the LensCrafter's Aura in Eye Odyssey?

The LensCrafters Aura is a dynamic jacket that exudes an electrifying aura from your character's back and it is guaranteed to turn the heads of other Robloxians. Getting your hands on this effect can be difficult if you don't know where you're headed.

Here's how you can acquire it:

Visit the Eye Odyssey experience: The LensCrafters Aura is exclusively available in the Eye Odyssey experience. Head over to the game and get ready to embark on an enthralling obby/puzzle adventure.

Climb the leaderboard: To claim the LensCrafters Aura, you'll need to prove your skills against 1000s of other Robloxians. You'd have to aim to rank among the top 100 players in the weekly leaderboard.

Weekly Giveaway: Once you've secured your spot in the top 100, go to the leaderboard in the lobby and double-check. Once that is done, LensCrafters will generously reward you with this dazzling aura. Congratulations! Now you'll be able to showcase your speed and style with this UGC-tailed masterpiece, its sparkly finish is what truly sets it apart.

It is crucial to remember that the LensCrafters Aura is not tradable, so you can cherish it as a testament to their gaming prowess in the Roblox Eye Odyssey.

How to obtain the LensCrafters Blinky Bodysuit in Eye Odyssey?

If you are ready to become a Blinky-Bumper and leave a mark in the Eye Odyssey world then, the LensCrafters Blinky Bodysuit is just the accessory you need. Acquiring it can be difficult, which is why you only need to follow the instructions provided below to claim it:

Head to the Eye Odyssey experience: Like its counterpart, the Blinky Bodysuit can only be found within the Eye Odyssey experience. So, get in there and prepare to grind your way to the top of the leaderboards.

Climb the leaderboard (again): Just like with the Aura, you'll need to prove your mettle by aiming for a top 100 spot in the weekly leaderboard.

Weekly reward: After you've secured your place among the top 100 players on the leaderboard, LensCrafters will reward you with the Blinky Bodysuit. This vibrant bodysuit is designed to make you a standout Blinky-Bumper in the game. It's also compatible with the Avatar 4.0 girl.

With LensCrafters Aura and Blinky Bodysuit being added to the game, you have the opportunity to elevate your overall Eye Odyssey experience. Just remember to secure your spot among the top 100 players to claim these exclusive items on the first try.

Head over to the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub for more such content and stay on top of the latest news and happenings in the Roblox Metaverse.