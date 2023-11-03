How to get the limited edition items in Roblox WimbleWorld

In the ever-growing tapestry of Roblox games and experiences, WimbleWorld manages to do a lot right as a sports title. It offers engaging gameplay and attractive graphics. The developers recently released the Ball Cannon Update on October 12, introducing four limited-edition items. These include the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Reversible Hat, Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Cricket Sweater, Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Chino Short, and Wimbledon Racket.

If you want to get these items in Roblox WimbleWorld, you need to know how to play the Cannon mini-game. This article will teach how to get the limited-edition items.

Getting the limited edition items in Roblox WimbleWorld

Playing the Cannon mini-game

Once you've installed and loaded into the game's main lobby, you have to head over to the Cannon mini-game. This is a new addition that is somewhat like an automated tennis ball launcher. This content accommodates only one game at a time, and everyone tries to enter it.

To get the chance to play this mini-game and secure some time-limited items, you'll have to stand on a platform in front of a tennis court. If you're lucky, you'll enter the game and get a shot at the exclusive goodies. In case you're unsure of where to find the platform, you can check the video provided above. It shows the place you need to visit at 0:39.

Once you've entered the game, get ready to swing. That is because you will face a flurry of tennis balls, and your mission is to hit them back. If you're having a hard time getting into a game, you can try the good old server-hopping trick to increase your odds.

Snagging the limited-time prizes in Roblox WimbleWorld

Now, let's talk about all the loot you can grab by doing simple tasks in the new Cannonball mini-game. Here's a basic rundown on how to grab each exclusive item in this Roblox title:

1. Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Reversible Hat

How to get: Get 10 or more points in the Cannon mini-game.

Get 10 or more points in the Cannon mini-game. Tradable: This item is not currently being sold, nor is it tradable.

This item is not currently being sold, nor is it tradable. Type: Hat.

Hat. Description: A reversible chino hat with the Wimbledon Logo and a tennis ball graphic on one side, and the official tournament logo on the other side.

2. Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Cricket Sweater

How to get: Get a super smash in the Cannon mini-game. You can do this by holding the space bar.

Get a super smash in the Cannon mini-game. You can do this by holding the space bar. Tradable: This item is not currently up for sale, nor is it tradable.

This item is not currently up for sale, nor is it tradable. Type: Sweater.

Sweater. Description: A cable-knit cotton sweater featuring the Polo Tennis and Wimbledon Logo in embroidery.

3. Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Chino Short

How to get: Just play the Cannon mini-game.

Just play the Cannon mini-game. Tradable: This item isn't currently being sold, nor is it tradable.

This item isn't currently being sold, nor is it tradable. Type: Shorts.

Shorts. Description: Crafted from stretch cotton chino with nods to Polo haberdashery, finished with genuine mother-of-pearl buttons.

4. Wimbledon Racket

How to get: Get 30 or more points in the Cannon mini-game.

Get 30 or more points in the Cannon mini-game. Tradable: This accessory isn't currently being sold, nor is it tradable.

This accessory isn't currently being sold, nor is it tradable. Type: Back accessory.

Back accessory. Description: A Wimbledon-themed tennis racket.

It is crucial to always remember that patience pays off, so keep playing the mini-game. Soon your in-game avatar will be decked out in Wimbledon-worthy attire. If you like what you just finished reading, consider visiting and bookmarking the Sportskeeda Roblox news hub for more such content.