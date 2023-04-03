How to get the limited edition skins in Roblox Arsenal?  

Roblox Arsenal, designed by ROLVE Community, became an instant hit in the metaverse thanks to its action-packed FPS gameplay and exclusive features. Furthermore, it has garnered over a whopping 4.6 billion visits with 11K concurrent users every day. It offers different types of modes set in a multiplayer scenario where players are tasked with leveling up their in-game avatars.

3 New Maps

12 New Characters

5 New Weapon Skins

5 New Calling Cards

2 New Melees

Various Weapon Remodels



The April Fool's Event at Roblox Arsenal got off to a lively start with the unveiling of limited edition skins and headwear. Skins are vital in the game as players can sport a unique fashion aesthetic on their respective characters.

Active skin codes

You can obtain the new Delinquent skins by activating the codes listed below:

herobrine - Redeem this code for Herobrine Delinquent Skin

trollface - Redeem this code for Banana Unusual Delinquent Skin

The featured active codes will expire very soon, hence players are advised to act with haste and redeem them before it's too late.

A light brown bandana, a full-sleeve T-shirt, blue jeans, and a tiny black blade are included in the Herobrine Delinquent Skin. The skin's visage has blank white eyes, raised brows, and a closed mouth.

The Banana Unusual Delinquent Skin, on the other hand, is outfitted with a troll face, a brown bandana, a brown-colored full-arm T-shirt, blue jeans, and a small handgun. This skin also has a special material effect where a banana revolves around the player's character.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal?

Players can easily redeem the skin codes within a few minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch Roblox Arsenal on the site or app and stay on the game's main menu.

Now, click the small white-themed Twitter bird icon located under Redeem Items next to the "Badges" icon.

A new interface titled Promocodes will be displayed on the screen.

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it in the big text box that states Enter Code Here.

Make sure to press the green Redeem button to activate the code instantly.

The skins will be added to your in-game inventory right after redeeming the codes.

Tips to remember when redeeming the codes:

Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive, hence players are advised to copy and paste them throughout the redemption procedure. This method not only eliminates typographical errors but is also quite fast.

If the code is not redeemable, restart the game and try activating it once again. This might be a server or network issue that can be fixed after restarting the game.

If the code still doesn't work after restarting the game, then players can conclude that it has gone invalid. Please let us know in the comments section if you are facing any trouble in this process.

How to find the newly obtained skins in Roblox Arsenal?

After redeeming the codes, go back to the main menu and select the Locker button. A new interface featuring all your skins will pop up on the screen. Type the name of the skin in the empty box located in the top right corner and hit the Search button to locate the skin.

