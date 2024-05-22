How to get LPS Wolf Hood in Littlest Pet Shop

Littlest Pet Shop (LPS), the toy franchise from Hasbro, has a Roblox experience dedicated to creating the ultimate pet collection. In addition to a myriad of pets for your enjoyment, LPS includes UGCs that can be purchased using in-game currency and Robux. One of the latest additions to its free UGC collection is the LPS Wolf Hood.

The LPS Wolf Hood is one of two free UGCs currently available in the LPS Roblox Marketplace, alongside the LPS Lioness Head. You can get this rare item through the in-game store, which can be found within seconds of logging into the game.

Here’s how you can get the LPS Wolf Hood UGC for free.

Getting the LPS Wolf Hood in Littlest Pet Shop

The LPS Wolf Hood at the Store (Image via Roblox)

The LPS Wolf Hood can be purchased from the Store area in the game. No matter where you are in the game world, you can teleport directly to the shop using the Wolf Hood icon on the right. Once you hit the icon, click the Confirm button to load into the Store.

From the Store entrance, walk towards the glowing model with the LPS Wolf Hood icon floating above its head. Priced at 2,000,000 coins, the LPS Wolf Hood can be purchased by interacting with it.

If you are short on coins, you may easily get more by redeeming codes for gems and coins and playing the game normally. Consider going to the Frosty Haven area to grind for coins if you are still short on the currency.

About Littlest Pet Shop

Official Littlest Pet Shop cover (Image via Roblox)

LPS is a Roblox experience themed around the toy franchise of the same name. Featuring an abundance of pets to collect and play with, this title is tailored for those with a soft spot for cute pets.

You may visit various areas, use coins to receive pets, and interact with the myriad of play areas to earn gems and coins. The game also encourages playing with your friends, allowing you to interact with each others’ pet collections.

LPS offers plenty of premium and free UGCs every once in a while. Players who enjoy collecting new customization options for their avatars may find this prospect alluring.

FAQs

How do I get the LPS Wolf Hood in Littlest Pet Shop?

You can get the LPS Wolf Hood by purchasing it from the in-game store for two million coins.

Is the LPS Wolf Hood limited in numbers in Littlest Pet Shop?

Yes, the LPS Wolf Hood is limited to 3,000 copies, making it important to claim your copy at the earliest.

What is Littlest Pet Shop about?

LPS is about obtaining new pets, adding them to your collection, and playing with them to earn coins and rewards.

