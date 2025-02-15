How to get Magma Blaster in Blox Fruits

The Magma Blaster in Blox Fruits is one of the most sought-after weapons in the First Sea. Its appearance is similar to that of a sawed-off double-barreled shotgun, with magma flowing through its body. This weapon works wonders for players who prefer close-range combat due to its insane damage.

Ad

If you believe that the Magma Blaster is something you must have in your arsenal, read on to learn how to get this weapon along with an overview of its moveset.

How to unlock the Magma Blaster in Blox Fruits

Magma Admiral location (Image via Roblox || TobycatCrew @ YouTube)

To unlock the Magma Blaster in this Roblox title, you have to defeat an enemy called the Magma Admiral. It is a level 350 boss that can be found inside the volcano in Magma Village. Just so you know, Magma Village is located next to the Marine Fortress and Marine Starter Island. Once you reach there, directly hop inside the volcano to find the Magma Admiral.

Ad

Trending

The Magma Admiral uses the Magma Fruit during battle so most of his attacks are going to be violent. However, if you are fast enough, you can easily dodge his attacks. The Magma Fist is a frequent move used by this boss during which he throws a huge fire fist toward you. This can also be avoided if you maintain some distance.

The Magma Admiral (Image via Roblox)

One of the best strategies to overcome the Magma Admiral is by using a long-range weapon. Dealing damage from a distance and eventually reducing his health bar to zero will help you emerge victorious. Once defeated, there's a 2% chance that this enemy will drop a Magma Blaster. Since it is a rare gun, you might have to defeat this boss multiple times to get your hands on it.

Ad

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

Magma Blaster moves in Blox Fruits

Magma Blaster's M1 move fires off bullets that do extreme damage at close range. For mid/long-range, you can unlock new moves by reaching certain Mastery levels. For your reference, we have added all of Magma Blaster's moves below.

Scorching Burst

Requires Mastery level 75.

Allows the user to shoot a magma bullet that explodes heavily on impact. Anyone who is in range will take damage from the explosion.

Ad

Magmatic Pressure

Requires Mastery level 200.

Allows the user to shoot a beam of fire that knocks back the enemy and causes great damage.

FAQs

How do I get the Magma Blaster in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Magma Blaster after beating the Magma Admiral boss in Magma Village.

Can you purchase the Magma Blaster in Blox Fruits?

Currently, there is no dealer or NPC who sells the Magma Blaster.

Ad

Is the Magma Blaster worth it in Blox Fruits?

If you fancy using shotguns then having the Magma Blaster is worth your while.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024