How to get Manager Desk in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Restaurant Tycoon 3 added the Manager Desk with the update of the same name. The Manager Desk is a special furniture that comes with a unique interactive feature: it lets you view how well your establishment is performing. It can be acquired as a part of the Upgrade system, and once you get it, it can be placed anywhere in the restaurant.

This piece of furniture can be quite handy while tracking your progress in the game. So, it’s best acquired early on, when your objective is to become the rising star of the food service industry.

Getting the Manager Desk in Restaurant Tycoon 3

The Manager Desk in the Upgrades menu (Image via Roblox)

The Manager Desk can be obtained from the Upgrades menu after getting the Print Advertising upgrade. Open the menu and purchase it for 1,500 Cash to unlock its usage. After that, you can place any Desk in the Furniture category for it to serve as the Manager Desk.

To place one, select the Front Desk, the Cabinet Desk or the Fancy Desk from the Furniture menu, and hover the cursor over the desired area. Use the Left Mouse Button to place it, making it available for use.

Using the Manager Desk

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Manager Desk fulfills three primary purposes: customer list, customer reaction, and your gameplay stats. In the Customers tab, you will find a list of visitors currently in the restaurant, allowing you to gauge their social status at a glance. You can gauge how much money they are willing to spend at your establishment with this information.

Use the Thoughts tab to gauge customer reaction, where you can see all recent visitors and how they felt of your diner’s service. This tab can provide you with valuable data to improve your service. Use their feedback to your advantage and aim to work out the kinks in your establishment’s service.

Lastly, the Stats tab includes an overview of your time in the game, such as Restaurant Value, Dishes Unlocked, Total Customers, Hours Played, etc. While it doesn’t have any direct gameplay benefit, this tab is a good way to track your progress as a restaurateur.

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

How do I unlock the Manager Desk?

The Manager Desk can be unlocked for 1,500 Cash.

What does the Manager Desk do?

The Manager Desk includes gameplay stats, customer info, and customer thoughts.

Is Restaurant Tycoon 3 playable for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without making any mandatory premium purchases.

