How to get the Marine Cap in Blox Fruits

The Marine Cap in Blox Fruits is a head accessory that can be worn to get certain stat buffs. Unlike other accessories, this one can be obtained in any sea as soon as you fulfill the requirements. As the name suggests, you can acquire the Marine Cap only if you are a part of the Marine faction, one of the two teams available in this experience.

Ad

Equipping the Marine Cap enhances the stats of its user by allowing them to use guns and swords effortlessly. That being said, you must have this cap if you use weapons during combat. To help with that, here's an article explaining everything about it.

Steps to get the Marine Cap in Blox Fruits

The Marine Cap (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned previously, you must be from the Marine faction if you want to unlock the Marine Cap in this Roblox title. You will get the option to choose a faction at the beginning of your playthrough. If you are already a Marine official, here's how you can get the Marine Cap.

Ad

Trending

Gain 250k+ Honor

As a Marine, you gain Honor whenever you defeat a Pirate mob, boss, or player. The amount of Honor you have decides your position on the Honor/Bounty leaderboard on the top right side of the screen. Having a high Honor has its advantages, as you gain buffs and titles for increasing it. So, ensure you are defeating Pirate enemies to significantly boost your Honor. However, be careful because you can also lose it if you die trying.

Ad

Defeat a Pirate as a Marine

Once you have gained 250k+ Honor, head to a Pirate Island in any sea and kill them. It can be a mob, a boss enemy, or even another player in a PvP contest. Doing so will reward you with the Marine Cap that you can find in your inventory.

In some cases, the Marine Cap doesn't drop even after defeating a Pirate enemy. If that happens, we recommend you restart the game and try it again. However, this time, aim for the Pirate bosses in the First Sea as they are easy to beat.

Ad

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

What does the Marine Cap do in Blox Fruits?

Upon equipping the Marine Cap, you will receive a +7.5% damage boost while using a gun or sword. Additionally, the Marine Cap also reduces the cooldown period for using a gun or sword ability by 10%. This is a rather precious buff if you are someone who likes to use weapons instead of a Blox Fruit to combat enemies.

Ad

FAQs

How do I get the Marine Cap in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Marine Cap by defeating a Pirate enemy as a Marine while having 250k+ Honor.

What does the Marine Cap do in Blox Fruits?

The Marine Cap boosts your gun and sword damage by +7.5% and reduces weapon cooldown by -10%.

How do I increase my Honor in Blox Fruits?

You can increase your Honor by taking down Pirate mobs, enemies, and players in this experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024