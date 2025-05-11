How to get Moonlit Mutation in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden allows players to obtain a variety of seeds that, when planted, mature into different plants. These plants then sprout various fruits that can be harvested and sold for a profit. The game also puts special mutations of fruits randomly, which increases their sale value by a lot. The Moonlit Mutation is the latest mutation type that your plants can catch.
However, it is very rare and quite a few players are unaware of when this mutation triggers, what it does, and why it is crucial if you wish to complete the ongoing Lunar Glow event. So, this article offers a brief guide that will help you with all these issues.
Everything you need to know about the Moonlit Mutation in Grow a Garden
Apart from the weather system, the developer has also added a day-and-night cycle in the game that arrived with the Lunar Glow update. When the sun goes down and it's dark everywhere, your plants with have a chance to catch the Moonlit Mutation and produce a Moonlit Fruit. Now, it is worth noting that you are not guaranteed to get a Moonlit Mutation each night.
Hence, it is a game of patience, especially since you must offer fruits with the Moonlit Mutation to the Wise Owl in the middle of the map. The owl is a part of the ongoing Lunar Glow event, where you obtain Lunar Points for each Moonlit Fruit that you submit.
Now, there is one way to increase your chances of obtaining a Moonlit Mutation fruit in Grow a Garden. You can use the Night Staff, a brand-new item that can be placed in your garden, and it grants the Moonlit Mutation to six random crops. However, currently, the only way to obtain this item is by collecting Lunar Points and unlocking it in the Lunar Glow event rewards.
What's the use of Moonlit Mutation in Grow a Garden?
The Moonlit Mutation is very necessary if you wish to grind through the ongoing Lunar Glow event in the game. The mutation sprouts the Moonlit Fruit that you must offer to the Wise Owl and gain Lunar Points in return. Note that apart from the mutation, the rarity of the fruit also determines how many points you obtain. Below is a list to shed more light on it:
- Common - 1 point
- Uncommon - 2 points
- Rare - 3 points
- Legendary - 4 points
- Mythical - 5 points
- Divine - 6 points
Apart from this, crops with the Moonlit Mutation also sell for twice their original value, making it a valuable occurrence.
Also check:
FAQs about Grow a Garden
When do crops get the Moonlit Mutation in Grow a Garden?
Crops have a chance of getting the Moonlit Mutation during nighttime.
How does the Moonlit Mutation affect a crop in Grow a Garden?
The mutation gives the crop a black color, and it sells for twice its original value.
Which item increases your chance of getting Moonlit Mutation in Grow a Garden?
You can use the Night Staff to increase your chance of getting this mutation.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024