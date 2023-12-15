Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon is a unique game where players can develop and customize their own car dealerships with an amazing selection of automobiles and colors. It's an exciting experience for players in the mood to buy and sell cars. Gamers can also navigate this title's large world and take part in role-playing activities.

With a car decorated for Nickmas, they can go on treasure hunts and attempt difficult tasks. If they overcome the challenges, they will gain access to special in-game items. One piece of exclusive cosmetic currently in this title is the free user-generated content (UGC) dedicated to The Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game, Nickmas Blimp.

This article will guide you in obtaining that.

Get the Nickmas Blimp in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

What is the Nickmas Blimp in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon?

The Nickmas Blimp, created by the gifted developer Foxzie, is a unique back accessory that can only be found in the Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon game.

It is a celebratory symbol that was created to promote the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas game, which features the Chiefs and Raiders. You can get it by participating in the Nickmas cross-game quest, a cooperative event that spans multiple Roblox experiences.

How to get the Nickmas Blimp in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

You can follow these easy steps to get the free item:

Start by loading the official Roblox website. Search for the game and click on its thumbnail. The title's homepage should be visible now. Press the Play button and wait for the game to load. Once the title has been launched, your avatar will be summoned. Now, you need to complete a quest to get the free item. You need to collect 45 snowballs from around the game's map. Their locations have been provided in the next section. Players can take the new car and drive around to locate and acquire them.

Once all the snowballs have been collected, players can add the Nickmas Blimp to their account.

All snowball location in Car Dealership Tycoon

These are the 25 locations that have at least one or more snowballs around them:

Near the police station. Around the highway area. On the bridge. Near the highway around the city. By the drift area. By the rally race. Near the gas station. By the school. On the shipyard. Close to the car factory. By the dune race. By the bank. On the highway near the bridge. On the highway near the circuit race. Near the reindeer race. On the highway towards the circuit race. By the reindeer race in the city. Near the donut area. Near the mountain area. On the bridge near the lake. Before the tunnel by the lake. On the highway U-turn. On the mountain race with a split. On the bridge near the houses. Before the tunnel in the city.

The free item can be equipped immediately after it's added to the account.