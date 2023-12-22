How to get NIVEA Magic Wings in Roblox NIVEA Tower Run

Experience an incredible journey across Roblox's virtual worlds with the NIVEA Tower Run, a Jump'n'Run game created by NIVEA's creative team. This virtual story, unveiled on October 6, 2023, invites you to peel back the layers of a four-story structure, the summit of which holds the rewards of victory.

Get ready to take on tasks that call for a rhythmic fusion of dexterity and grace. Chance power-ups will appear all along your path as you climb, providing extra speed and a cosmic shield to keep you safe. The spirit of the game is speed, as you must charge forward, create a trail of time, and inscribe your name on the scoreboard.

The NIVEA Tower Run also hosts free user-generated content (UGC). You can wear the NIVEA Magic Wings you received for Christmas as a symbol of victory.

Get the majestic NIVEA Magic Wings in Roblox NIVEA Tower Run

What is the NIVEA Magic Wings in Roblox NIVEA Tower Run?

Enjoy the heavenly charm of the NIVEA Magic Wings, a highly sought-after in-game item in Roblox's NIVEA Tower Run. These captivating wings, created by the artist Junozy, invite you to soar to new fashion heights in the virtual world.

Wearing this dreamy accessory transforms you into a majestic flying avatar with its design of two white wings coming together in a celestial blue connector. Just 5,247 of these incredible wings remain, making them an exclusive experience for free.

How to get the NIVEA Magic Wings in Roblox NIVEA Tower Run?

You don't have to spend any Robux, but complete a few tasks to earn this free item. Follow these easy steps to get into the game and acquire it:

Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the official Roblox website. Log in to your existing Roblox account or create a new one if you're a newcomer. Ensure your credentials are correct. Utilize the search bar to locate the NIVEA Tower Run game. You can also find it through the games section on the platform. Click on the NIVEA Tower Run game icon to enter its dedicated page. Once there, hit the Play button to join the virtual world of tower-climbing excitement. Your avatar will be summoned in the common area. You can practice the controls a bit here. The avatar moves using the usual left, right, up, and down keys. Shift helps the avatar to jump. The jumps here are more like semi-flights, so you can also change directions while you're up in the air. Using the tower's side door, you may always rehearse each level. Once confident, you can ascend the tower and complete all four stages in a single run in order to retrieve your NIVEA Magic Wings.

Once done, the limited free UGC will be added to the account immediately.