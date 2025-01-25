How to get the Oktawalk Turbo in Anime Reborn

In Anime Reborn, players can collect various units like the Secret Oktawalk Turbo through portals and evolution to use in tower defense-style action. The new Secret Oktawalk Turbo is a product of evolving Oktawalk, a free Secret unit added to the game with the newest update. Players can obtain Oktawalk through the Ghost Portal, after which they can evolve him into Oktawalk Turbo with the right materials.

Here’s how to get Oktawalk and evolve him into Oktawalk Turbo.

Getting Oktawalk Turbo in Anime Reborn

Oktawalk drops from the Ghost Tunnel stage in Story mode (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, Oktawalk Turbo is a product of evolving Oktawalk, a free Secret unit available through the Ghost Portal. Ghost Portals are available through the limited-time Ghost Tunnel story stages. These Portals can be used to collect up to five new units including Oktawalk.

Trending

Oktawalk has a chance to drop from this Portal, and being of the Secret rarity, he can be slightly difficult to obtain. Once you get the unit, Oktawalk can be evolved into the aforementioned Oktawalk Turbo using the following materials:

2x Red Stars

4x Blue Stars

3x Green Stars

3x Purple Stars

1x Rainbow Star

1x Left Golden Ball

Evolution grants Oktawalk Turbo a 25% damage buff, a new move called Turbo Barrage, and a passive ability known as Careless Acceleration. This Ground and Dark type unit starts with the following stats at level 60:

Damage: 4,300

4,300 SPA: 3.15 seconds

3.15 seconds Range: 24.09

24.09 DPS: 1,400 per second

Also read: Anime Reborn: A beginner's guide

About Anime Reborn

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

This title is about putting up a well-armed defense against advancing enemy forces to protect your home base. Featuring units inspired by anime characters, the Roblox experience lets you collect your favorite fighters to use in battle against dastardly foes. You can do so by visiting the dedicated Summon area, which requires you to spend Gems for a chance at the rarest units.

The game includes various gameplay modes that offer varying levels of challenge. You can explore the Story mode to become familiar with the game’s mechanics, take on the Challenge mode for lucrative rewards, or participate in limited-time events. Furthermore, you can min-max your unit abilities through Traits, Stat Rerolls, Evolutions, and other systems.

Build a synergistic party to take down bosses and receive freebies for a battle well fought.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I get the Oktawalk Turbo in Anime Reborn?

Oktawalk Turbo can be obtained by evolving Oktawalk, who can be collected as a random drop from Ghost Portals.

Which materials are required to evolve Oktawalk into Oktawalk Turbo in Anime Reborn?

Oktawalk can be evolved into Oktawalk Turbo using two Red Stars, four Blue Stars, three Green Stars, three Purple Stars, a Rainbow Star, and a Left Golden Ball.

What rarity is Oktawalk Turbo in Anime Reborn?

Oktawalk Turbo belongs to the Secret rarity, making it one of the best units in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024