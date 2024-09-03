How to get past 10 Floors in Regretevator

Regretevator is a game where you must enter a seemingly never-ending elevator ride and clear floors without dying for as long as possible. This experience includes dozens of unique puzzles that may involve solving a riddle, clearing an obstacle course, cooperating with other players, and more. Because of its somewhat random floor order, it can be difficult to know what’s coming next and prepare for it accordingly.

Not to worry, as this guide gives you tips to help you survive 10 floors or more in this Roblox experience.

Getting past 10 Floors in Regretevator

Joining a server (Image via Roblox)

When encountering a floor for the first time, it can be a little difficult to gauge what the solution is. Some puzzles spell out the answer for you, while others can be rather cryptic and may result in an instant loss. However, once you understand what the puzzle demands of you, you will be able to clear it every subsequent time.

Let’s take the Elevator x5 floor as an example. The floor requires you to cross the five elevators and dodge one of a few different attack types that await at the end. While this becomes apparent on subsequent clears, clearing it on the first try is not possible without sheer luck or foreknowledge.

These quirks of the game make it so that getting to the 10th floor becomes more about acquiring sufficient game knowledge than skills or tricks. Here are a few tips to help you deal with new floors on the first try to maximize your odds of surviving:

Use HP-boosting items to increase your max HP and help you survive a few extra hits. Consumables like Jerm Pop can become addictive and cause you to sink into withdrawal, making it important to keep consuming it to avoid its negative effects.

can become addictive and cause you to sink into withdrawal, making it important to keep consuming it to avoid its negative effects. Certain non-maze-type floors will direct you towards the exit with arrows or general level design. It’s best not to wander off, particularly if you are being chased by a monster or are on a timer.

Collect any Coins you find along your path. Coins can be a complete game-changer as they allow you to buy new items every few floors. Make the most out of the dedicated Shop floors and spend heartily on supplies to help you face every floor that comes next.

The floors you get depend on the server you load into, which also alters the contents of the shop. Each time you start the game on a public server, your arsenal will be different and your ability to tackle certain floors will be different. This can be mitigated somewhat by playing on a private server instead.

Most importantly, don’t panic if you are on a timer. Panicking and frantically searching for an answer will usually lead you nowhere but a certain doom. Take your time and figure out the solution to the puzzle, as once you solve it, you won’t have to think of it in the following attempts.

About Regretevator

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Regretevator tasks you with surviving as many floors as possible without dying while on an endless elevator ride. This experience is all about solving puzzles, finding secrets, and picking at your brains to find out what the objectives of the current floor are.

The game is as much about knowing what to do as it is about strategizing. Some floors are easier to solve once you know what to do with them, while others require you to be equally precise each time you attempt them.

Gather Coins, shop around for items, and tackle dozens of mind-bending puzzles in this Roblox experience.

FAQs

How do I get past 10 floors in Regretevator?

Getting past 10 floors in this game is a matter of knowing what to do on each floor and adapting accordingly.

How do I get Coins in Regretevator?

You can get Coins by picking them off the floor or purchasing them using Roblox.

How many floors does Regretevator feature?

This experience features over 80 unique floors, which are mixed around each time you join a server.

