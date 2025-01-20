How to get Perception Blocking Mask in Jujutsu Infinite

Jujutsu Infinite features a plethora of wearables based on items seen in Jujutsu Kaisen. These wearables come in the form of Clothing and Accessories that boost your stats and apply passive effects. The Legendary Perception Blocking Mask falls into the latter group, being a piece of equipment for the Head slot that improves your durability.

This guide covers the acquisition process of the Perception Blocking Mask, along with the passives and effects it applies.

Getting the Perception Blocking Mask in Jujutsu Infinite

The Perception Blocking Mask on the Gear screen (Image via Roblox)

The Perception Blocking Mask can be obtained in one of two ways: as a Legendary drop from an Investigation Chest and through crafting. More specifically, the Mask drops from the Investigation Chests found in the Detention Center Investigation. Being a Legendary accessory, its drop rate is equally low, which can make getting the Mask difficult.

That said, each Detention Center Investigation also gives you access to Detention Center Keys. These Keys act as crafting material and can be used to make the Perception Blocking Mask. Return to Jujutsu High after collecting 100 Detention Center Keys and approach the Crafting station to build the accessory.

Since it’s a mask, the Perception Blocking Mask can be equipped only in the Head slot in the Gear screen.

Perception Blocking Mask stats and Effect

Crafting the Perception Blocking Mask (Image via Roblox)

The Perception Blocking Mask boosts your Health, effectively making you more durable and resilient in combat. It adds 71.5 points to your Health stat, which can make a significant difference while fighting lengthy and difficult battles.

This Mask also comes with a unique effect called Perception Block. This adds a 20% damage boost while battling an enemy mob, making the item perfect for lengthy battles against enemy hordes. Furthermore, foes will not immediately attack you upon being sighted, allowing you to initiate battles on your terms.

The higher control over battles becomes indispensable in the late game, where being able to avoid certain enemies can be a lifesaver.

