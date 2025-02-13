How to get Psycho Glove in Slap Battles

The Psycho Glove in Slap Battles is one of the most difficult gloves to obtain. Like most gloves, it requires you to unlock a badge. To get it, you will need an Ultimate Control badge that is unlocked after completing an obstacle course in a secluded area. While completing the obstacle course isn't the hard part, reaching this secluded area is.

Thankfully, you can obtain the Psycho Glove in the early parts of the game. So it doesn't matter if you are a new player or a veteran, check out this guide to learn how to unlock the Ultimate Control badge and the Psycho Glove in Slap Battles.

How to unlock the Psycho Glove in Slap Battles

In this Roblox title, you can get the Ultimate Control badge by heading over to the Ruins area. To reach there, you will need the Reverse Glove that can be bought for 5,500 Slaps. Apart from this, you will also need a friend with the same glove on your server.

Once you find another player with the Reverse Glove, enter the normal arena with them. Then, both must activate the glove's ability, and either player needs to get slapped by the other.

After doing so, there is a 3% chance to get teleported to the Ruins. That being said, you may have to try multiple before you finally get teleported. The Ruins is a floating island with a black and white theme.

The Ruins area (Image via Roblox)

Upon reaching the Ruins, walk down the stairs and stand near the edge of the island. You will see multiple floating pillars appear in front of you, forming an obstacle course. Now, you need to jump through the pillars to reach the other side and complete the obstacle course. Remember, the difficulty of the obstacle course will increase with time, so be careful while hopping through.

After reaching a small island, you will get struck by the lightning. From this point onwards, you will only have a limited amount of time to beat this challenge. While there won't be any active timer on the screen, you will know the countdown is about to end by hearing the increasing heartbeats.

The Psycho Glove (Image via Roblox)

Once you reach the other side, you will see a blue glowing glove on the island. Go and interact with the glove to unlock the Ultimate Badge in this game. You can then go to the lobby and unlock the Psycho Glove from there.

All Psycho Glove abilities in Slap Battles

After equipping the Psycho Glove, you can take advantage of its decent power and speed. However, what makes it special is its Telekinesis passive ability. With its help, you can slap someone and control their movement briefly thereafter.

To be specific, when you slap a person using the Psycho Glove, they will be marked in blue for around four seconds. You can then press the E button to pull the marked player toward you.

Pressing the E button again will knock them back. Moreover, while wearing the Psycho Glove, you can jump in the air to float for a few seconds.

While you are floating, you will be covered in blue particles and will become invulnerable to other player's slaps. Also, keep in mind that you won't be able to slap a player in this state, too.

