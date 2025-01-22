How to get Ravenous Axe in Jujutsu Infinite

The Ravenous Axe in Jujutsu Infinite is a powerful Cursed Tool that you must have in your arsenal. This Special Grade weapon looks like a Reaper's Axe but it is way cooler in this game. Unlocking the Ravenous Axe gives you access to a new moveset that can help you take down enemies with ease. Alas, like any other Cursed Tool in this experience, obtaining this one requires you to grind too.

Due to the scarce nature of the Ravenous Axe, you will need some help in finding it. For that, here's a guide that explains how to get this weapon along with a brief explanation of its moveset.

How to unlock the Ravenous Axe in Jujutsu Infinite

Complete the Numa Temple Set or Kura Camp Set missions to get the Ravenous Axe (Image via Roblox)

To unlock the Ravenous Axe in this Roblox title, you will have to complete the Numa Temple Set or Kura Camp Set missions. The chests that you obtain after completing either of these missions have a chance to drop the Ravenous Axe. Remember, since it is a Special Grade rarity drop, you may have to complete these missions multiple times before you finally obtain it.

You can increase your chances of unlocking the Ravenous Axe from the chests by consuming Vials or Beckoning Cats. These are all consumables that boost your luck before you open a chest.

It should be noted though that you must be on level 120 or above to get the Ravenous Axe. This is because the Numa Temple Set missions are locked initially. To unlock them, you must be on level 120.

On the other hand, you can unlock the Kura Camp Set missions upon reaching level 180. So, make sure to gain XP fast and level up to get your hands on the Ravenous Axe.

All Ravenous Axe moves in Jujutsu Infinite

The Ravenous Axe in JJI (Image via Roblox)

You will unlock the following moves after equipping the Ravenous Axe in this game:

Ravenous Flock (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 1

Allows the user to send a flock of ravens to damage the aimed opponents. Damaged enemies are marked with black feathers.

Crow Strike (X move)

Requires Mastery level 50

Allows the user to summon a large raven that attacks the enemies marked with black feathers. You can mark the enemies by using the Ravenous Flock move.

Flock of Many (C move)

Requires Mastery level 100

Allows the user to transform into a flock of ravens and move around quickly.

FAQs

How to get the Ravenous Axe in Jujutsu Infinite.

You can get the Ravenous Axe as a Special Grade drop from the Numa Temple Set or Kura Camp Set mission chests.

Can you get the Ravenous Axe from the Curse Market in Jujutsu Infinite?

As of this writing, the Ravenous Axe is only obtainable from the Numa Temple Set or Kura Camp Set mission chests.

What is the best Cursed Tool in Jujutsu Infinite?

Ravenous Axe and The Impossible Dream are two of the best Cursed Tools in this game.

