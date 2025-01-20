How to get Rengoku in Blox Fruits

Rengoku in Blox Fruits is a Legendary sword specially crafted to take down enemies of high caliber. With its sharp edges, you can pierce through the opponent's armor and reduce their HP to zero in just a few hits. In case a stronger enemy shows up, you can use Rengoku's flaming hot blasts to even things out.

Considering the potential of this weapon, you might want to unlock it right away. This guide sheds light on unlocking Rengoku in this title and explains how to upgrade the weapon as well.

How to unlock Rengoku in Blox Fruits

In this Roblox title, you can find Rengoku in the Ice Castle, Second Sea. This is an island located on the northern side of the Dark Arena. Upon reaching the Ice Castle, you will need an item called the Hidden Key. Remember, you won't be able to obtain the Rengoku sword if you don't possess the Hidden Key.

To get the Hidden Key, you must defeat the enemies that spawn outside the Ice Castle. Arctic Warrior and Snow Lurker are the two enemies that spawn in this area. As the chances of obtaining the Hidden Key are low, you will have to try multiple times before you finally get it.

Go to the other side of the marked wall to get the Rengoku sword (Image via Roblox)

Once you get the Hidden Key, head inside the castle on the peak of this island. From there, go to the area with a staircase in front. If you notice carefully, there's a secret wall on the right side of the staircase. You can get past this wall by just walking through it. Behind the wall, you will find a treasure chest containing the Rengoku sword. The treasure chest can be unlocked by using the Hidden Key that you obtained earlier.

All Rengoku moves in Blox Fruits

Following are the moves that you will unlock after equipping Rengoku in this game.

Demon Slayer (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 150.

Allows the user to dash forward while leaving a trail of flames behind. If the dash connects with the enemy, they will get slashed with Rengoku multiple times. This attack inflicts burn damage for 2 seconds, reducing the enemy's HP further.

Burning Slash (X move)

Requires Mastery level 350.

Allows the user to swing the sword and unleash a flame slash on the opponent. This move can be charged by holding up the X key for a while. A charged Burning Slash throws out an even bigger flame slash.

How to upgrade Rengoku in Blox Fruits

The Blacksmith NPC (Image via Roblox)

To upgrade Rengoku and gain damage buffs, you must interact with the Blacksmith NPC. This NPC is found on various islands like the Pirate Village in the First Sea, Kingdom of Rose in the Second Sea, and Port Town in the Third Sea. Once you interact with the Blacksmith, offer him the following items to upgrade Rengoku.

8 Vampire Fangs : Obtained by defeating Vampires in Graveyard Island, Second Sea.

: Obtained by defeating Vampires in Graveyard Island, Second Sea. 20 Magma Ores : Obtained by defeating various enemies like the Military Soldier, Military Spy, Magma Admiral, Magma Ninja, and Lava Pirate.

: Obtained by defeating various enemies like the Military Soldier, Military Spy, Magma Admiral, Magma Ninja, and Lava Pirate. 15 Scrap Metals: Obtained by defeating enemies like the Pirate, Brute, Gladiator, Mercenary, and so on.

After collecting these ingredients, you can finally upgrade the Rengoku.

FAQs

How to get the Hidden Key in Blox Fruits?

The Hidden Key can be obtained by defeating the Arctic Warrior and Snow Lurker on the Ice Castle, Second Sea.

How rare is the Rengoku sword in Blox Fruits?

The Rengoku is a Legendary sword that is also scarce.

Is Rengoku worth it in Blox Fruits?

Yes, the Rengoku sword does massive damage and has a lethal moveset, making it a must-have weapon.

