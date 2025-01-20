How to get Ring of Thorns in Jujutsu Infinite

Jujutsu Infinite requires you to equip your best skills and gear pieces to fight foes in a world inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen. For those seeking a good accessory for their bleed-centric build, the Ring of Thorns can be a great gear piece to equip into the Ring slot. This Ring boosts your Strength and Technique, offering a minor boost to your Innate Techniques as a result.

Here’s how you can obtain the coveted Ring of Thorns, along with details on the passive effects and stats it applies.

Obtaining Ring of Thorns in Jujutsu Infinite

The Ring of Thorns (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Ring of Thorns from the Investigation Chests found in the Tokyo Subway Investigation mission. The chests found in the Investigation have a very small chance of spawning the Ring since it is classified as a Special Grade drop. Because of this, you may need to open several chests before the Ring drops for you.

However, the grind can be circumvented through the crafting mechanic, as the Investigation Mission also drops Tokyo Subway Keys. These Keys can then be used in the Crafting area to make the Ring of Thorns. This requires you to collect 200 Tokyo Subway Keys, which you will acquire naturally as you open chests in the Investigation mission.

As the name suggests, the Ring of Thorns is made specifically for the Ring slot, replacing any other that you may have equipped.

Ring of Thorns stats and Effect

Crafting the Ring of Thorns (Image via Roblox)

The Ring of Thorns boosts two stats at once: Strength and Technique. Both of these stats are enhanced by 7.5 points, which is a sizable increase, particularly when paired with other Strength / Technique-boosting gear pieces.

For its unique effect, the Ring offers the Thorn Curse, a passive skill that triggers whenever you perform a guard-break or are guard-broken yourself. When triggered, the opponent will receive the Bleeding status effect for two seconds, which pairs well with Bleed-focused builds.

If you use skills from the Blood Manipulation Innate Technique, the Ring of Thorns can be a viable option for the Ring slot.

FAQs

How to craft the Ring of Thorns in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Ring of Thorns can be crafted using 200 Tokyo Subway Keys, which drop from the Tokyo Subway Investigation mission.

What rarity is the Ring of Thorns in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Ring of Thorns is classified as a Special Grade accessory, making it one of the rarest gear pieces in the game.

How to trigger the unique effect of Ring of Thorns in Jujutsu Infinite?

Thorn Curse, the unique effect of the Ring of Thorns, activates when an enemy guard breaks you or when you break an enemy’s guard.

