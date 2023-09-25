How to get the Rob Shoulder Pal and Tinkerer Glove in Roblox Slap Battles?

Roblox Slap Battles is a one-of-a-kind metaverse title developed by Tencelll. You can equip different types of gloves (in-game weapons) and embark on slapping adventures. Individuals must eliminate a variety of monsters and other enemies by slapping. Furthermore, you can earn Slaps (in-game currency) and use them to purchase the finest gloves.

Each glove has a passive ability or a unique spell that can help users become the best slappers on the Roblox map. Additionally, players can obtain limited edition gloves and accessories by participating in special event challenges.

This month, you can acquire the limited edition Tinkerer Glove and the Rob Shoulder Pal (avatar's shoulder accessory) using this article.

Players will need the Bob and Rob Gloves to obtain the special rewards in Roblox Slap battles

How to get the exclusive rewards in Roblox Slap Battle?

Follow the steps instructed below to claim the glove and shoulder accessory within a matter of minutes in Roblox Slap Battles:

Before starting the quest:

Launch the Roblox game and get into the server

Now, walk straight and use the red portal (near the blue portal) to transport to the arena

You can use the default gloves to use the speed boost ability during the quest

You will need a couple of players with Bob and Rob Gloves to begin the quest in Roblox Slap Battles. Also, the quest can be kickstarted if one player has both gloves. Invite your metaverse friends to collect the limited edition rewards before it's too late.

Tell your friend to equip the gloves and summon Bob and Rob

The NPCs will run into each other to summon a big portal

After starting the quest:

If only one player in your party has both gloves, then instruct that individual to summon the NPCs separately. However, one player must keep the first summoned NPC away from the others by making the latter chase.

After the portal is up, step into it to begin the glove quest

You will be teleported to a temple filled with black minions (slap to eliminate them)

Walk straight from the temple stairs to find a small lever and use it to open the secret door

Follow the path to reach the other side of the map, and jump from the stairs to reach the ground floor

Sprint forward toward the right pillar at the end of the open area

You can see a lever. Hit it to summon the platform (wait for a few seconds for the ground to show up)

All the players in the party must avoid getting eliminated, or else you won't be able to progress further.

After the ground appears, use it to reach the other side

There is a small lever on the right side of the metal gate. Press it to open the latter

Eliminate the enemies with your gloves and keep going further to reach the second gate. Hit the lever to open it

One player must go down to the basement using the stairs, while the rest can stand next to the gate

The player in the basement should reach the end of the dark maze and stand on the pressure plate

Right after stepping on the plate, the individual must rush back to the entrance gate as the walls will start closing (be sure to use the glove effect to gain bonus movement speed)

All the players must sprint forward to the next gate before it closes

You will reach an obby area, where your party must advance to the open archway by jumping on the pillars

After reaching the archway, minions will spawn, eliminate them, and keep going forward

Players can reach the end of the archway and walk toward the left side of it by hugging the wall to prevent enemies from spawning

You will reach the trap room, reach the end of this sector by evading the axe swing traps and killing the minions

The final part of the quest:

You can utilize the axe traps to eliminate the minions in Roblox Slap Battles. Just make sure that they are following you, and time your escape from the trap to eliminate them.

After escaping the trap room, walk straight at a 90-degree angle to find a small open door

Use it to enter the prison area and go near the cells on the right side

Get inside the open cell and stand on the pressure point (first open cell on the right side)

Meanwhile, other players must rush to the end of the prison hallway and wait near the spiral stairs

You must now quickly run to your party's location from the open cell before the big sand door closes

Walk down the spiral stairs to reach the final part of the quest

Stand on the plates to unlock the gate leading to Bob's statue

You are advised to take turns claiming the rewards, as one of your party members must stand on the plate, or the gate will trap you all in the room

Just hit the giant Bob statue to claim the shoulder pad

After claiming the shoulder accessory, you will receive the Tinkerer Glove and a badge as well in Roblox Slap Battles.