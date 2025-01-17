How to get Rotten Ring in Jujutsu Infinite

The Rotten Ring in Jujutsu Infinite is an accessory that can be worn to gain seriously offensive buffs. For players who constantly engage in PvE or PvP battles, this ring can do wonders. The only thing that keeps you from wearing it and causing havoc is its scarce nature. Since the Rotten Ring is a Special Grade item, finding it requires you to grind hard.

To obtain the Rotten Ring, you will have to complete Investigation missions. To know exactly how to get this ring and what it does, check out our guide below.

How to unlock the Rotten Ring in Jujutsu Infinite

Complete the Yasohachi Bridge Investigation mission to get the Rotten Ring (Image via Roblox)

To get the Rotten Ring in this Roblox title, you will have to play the Yasohachi Bridge Investigation mission. It's one of the various missions available in the Investigations area, found in the main hub (spawn point). Note that the Yasohachi Bridge Investigation mission is locked in the initial period. However, you can unlock it once you reach level 120 or above.

While completing the Yasohachi Bridge Investigation mission, you will get various chests as a reward. From these chests, there's a 0.25% chance that you will unlock the Rotten Ring. As mentioned above, the Rotten Ring is a Special Grade drop, so obtaining it is relatively difficult.

For a better chance of obtaining the Rotten Ring from the Yasohachi Bridge Investigation chests, you can increase the difficulty settings. Playing the Investigation missions on a higher difficulty setting boosts your chances of obtaining a rare drop. Moreover, you can also use consumables like Lucky Vials to further solidify your chances.

Craft the Rotten Ring using 200 Yasohachi Bridge Keys (Image via Roblox)

Alas, if you are unable to find the Rotten Ring from the chests, fret not. As an alternative, you can craft this item at the Crafting station using 200 Yasohachi Bridge Keys. This resource can be earned while playing the Yasohachi Bridge Investigation mission. So, make sure to amass it and quickly get the Rotten Ring for your benefit.

All Rotten Ring stat buffs in Jujutsu Infinite

The following is a list of all the buffs that you can enjoy after equipping the Rotten Ring.

Health : 0% boost

: 0% boost Strength : +34.3% boost

: +34.3% boost Technique (Innate): +42.9% boost

(Innate): +42.9% boost Effect: Unlocks the Rot Curse passive. When you break your opponent's guard or block, you will receive a 10% damage boost for 15 seconds.

FAQs

Q) How to get the Rotten Ring in Jujutsu Infinite

A) You can get the Rotten Ring as a Special Grade drop from the Yasohachi Bridge Investigation mission.

Q) What does the Rotten Ring do in Jujutsu Infinite?

A) The Rotten Ring can be worn to gain strength and Innate Technique boost.

Q) How to get the Yasohachi Bridge Keys in Jujutsu Infinite

A) You can get the Yasohachi Bridge Keys by playing the Yasohachi Bridge Investigation missions.

