How to get the Royal Azure Crown in Roblox Shoot Wall Simulator?

Players can enter the exciting world of Roblox Shoot Wall Simulator and embark on a spectacular shooting adventure filled with action-packed wall-smashing fun. Developed by Toptier Production, the game boasts countless Roblox fans all over the world, amassing an incredible 187 thousand likes.

Roblox Shoot Wall Simulator accepts players of all ages and has made a big impact on the Roblox community, given that 121,525 users have added it to their favorites list and 26.7 million have already visited its virtual world since its arrival on April 7, 2023.

Players must practice and improve their shooting abilities in this action-packed adventure game. They can also engage in pet-collecting expeditions, with the game promoting social interaction with a standard server size of seven people.

Shoot Wall Simulator has multiple free UGCs, of which the Royal Azure Crown clearly stands out. This is a hat item and can be acquired by completing some in-game tasks.

Getting the free UGC in Roblox Shoot Wall Simulator: Royal Azure Crown

Players should hurry as there are only 10,000 copies of this limited item available. To acquire it, players must complete three tasks, which include Hatching 1 Omega Pet, playing the game for 10 hours, and hatching 2000 eggs.

Hatch 1 Omega Pet

Players need to buy an omega egg first, which will require 1 Win (this is a type of reward). To get Wins, they must practice shooting in the training zone, improve their shot speed, and give out ammo. This will improve the stats and also boost their game levels.

Once the stats show slight improvement, players can start smashing walls. This will give them Wins, which can be used to buy the Omega egg. Located next to the Huge Machine, players must hatch these eggs. They can also use Wins to purchase new areas, which will help them train better and buy more eggs.

Play the game for 10 hours

While existing players might be able to get the two tasks done much more quickly, developers want them to explore more areas and smash as many walls as possible. They can play for ten hours straight or gather a cumulative total. Unfortunately, this is the only way to obtain the item, as it cannot be traded.

Hatch 2000 eggs

The process of hatching other eggs is exactly the same as Omega eggs. However, they are available across various regions. To expedite the process, players can use Rebirth, which gives out more ammo, and upgrade or buy new guns.

Once all these three tasks are completed, they must click on the Crown UGC icon on the bottom right side. A pop-up window appears where players can click the claim button and add the item to their inventory.

Conclusion

Players can go on an exciting adventure by destroying walls and collecting pets in Roblox Shoot Wall Simulator. But to obtain free UGCs like the Royal Azure Crown, they must complete the three tasks listed above.